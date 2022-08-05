A daughter keeps her dad's memory alive by restoring his old Ford Mustang

Read on www.npr.org
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
NPR
The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
If you have small children at home, you might just be waiting for the new season of Bluey, the Australian cartoon about a family of talking dogs named the Heelers. The series has won an International Emmy, attracted millions of viewers around the world, inspired podcasts, an upcoming theatrical adaptation and all kinds of merchandise.
NPR
Rough Translation: The Cat Must Still Be Fed
As the Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, readers of a local news site in New York's Hudson Valley are captivated by the accounts of one Ukrainian man. He sends dispatches about his daily life in a village outside of Kramatorsk: spinning nunchucks, feeding his cat, and tending his growing garden. Local readers are perplexed, then drawn in by surprisingly intimate accounts of his world.
NPR
We lost 1.59 milliseconds June 29 when the Earth spun a little faster
June 29, 2022, was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than average. But was it the "shortest day ever?" Not quite!. Does it ever feel like time is just slipping away? Well, this year, it kind of did by at least a whopping 1.6 milliseconds. On June 29, 2022, the Earth spun just a little bit faster than normal, causing some outlets to report that it was the shortest day in history. But Duncan Agnew says not so fast. He is a geophysicist at the University of California, San Diego.
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") Like most gyms, InnerCity Weightlifting in Boston offers one-on-one training sessions for people to shed pounds and get ripped. But behind the dumbbells and the treadmills is a deeper purpose. The gym is a nonprofit founded with the mission of providing opportunities to people at risk of poverty and incarceration and helping them forge friendships with wealthier people who might be able to give them a helping hand.
NPR
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! launches a stand-up comedy tour
August 8, 2022; Washington, D.C. - Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! has launched a stand-up comedy tour! This fall, NPR's weekly hour-long quiz program will be traveling to ten cities across the U.S. for nights of stand-up comedy featuring Wait Wait's funniest panelists. Wait Wait will be in Ann Arbor, MI on October 21 at the Michigan Theater and in Kalamazoo, MI on October 22 at the Kalamazoo State Theatre. Stay tuned for date announcements in Eugene, OR; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; Dallas, TX; Austin, TX; Raleigh, NC; Tampa, FL; and Atlanta, GA.
NPR
Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado
To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us...
