The video game sensation 'Stray' is helping real stray cats

NPR
Rough Translation: The Cat Must Still Be Fed
As the Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, readers of a local news site in New York's Hudson Valley are captivated by the accounts of one Ukrainian man. He sends dispatches about his daily life in a village outside of Kramatorsk: spinning nunchucks, feeding his cat, and tending his growing garden. Local readers are perplexed, then drawn in by surprisingly intimate accounts of his world.
NPR
We lost 1.59 milliseconds June 29 when the Earth spun a little faster
June 29, 2022, was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than average. But was it the "shortest day ever?" Not quite!. Does it ever feel like time is just slipping away? Well, this year, it kind of did by at least a whopping 1.6 milliseconds. On June 29, 2022, the Earth spun just a little bit faster than normal, causing some outlets to report that it was the shortest day in history. But Duncan Agnew says not so fast. He is a geophysicist at the University of California, San Diego.
NPR
Fiona the Hippo gets a little brother
Fiona the Hippo now has a little brother. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden welcomed the healthy calf into the world on Aug. 3. The 23-year-old mother Bibi carried the boy, who weighs at least roughly 60 pounds. "We're just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn't matter...
NPR
After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with novelist Marianne Wiggins about her latest book, "Properties of Thirst," along with her daughter, Lara Porzak, who helped her mother finish writing it after a stroke. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of...
NPR
Social media is deciding trends at breakneck pace, and it's fueling fast fashion
What does it mean if you hear your clothes are so 2021? Well, probably that you're looking at TikTok and getting a dig for being part of a microtrend. A new wave of this conversation has been sparked by a movie on Hulu called "Not Okay." The main character's satirical portrayal of influencer culture is prompting hot takes like this.
NPR
The tiger count in Nepal has tripled in recent years
There was good news out of the forests of Nepal last month. On World Tiger Day, the country announced the results of the latest national survey. Three hundred and fifty-five tigers now roam Nepal - nearly triple the number in recent years. But at the same time, there is an increase in conflict with humans. Danielle Preiss has the story.
NPR
Why batteries in modern gadgets aren't made to last
The batteries in our phones and headphones only last a few years. NPR's Daniel Estrin asks The Washington Post's tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler about the life span of today's gadgets and why they die. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. We all love our electronic devices and use them a lot, but we...
NPR
A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message
Palestinian pop artist Bashar Murad is an openly gay singer who uses his music to address a number of societal issues. NPR's Daniel Estrin visited him at a recording studio in East Jerusalem. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. I'm usually based in the Middle East as NPR's correspondent in Jerusalem, where there's...
NPR
A conversation with 'A League of Their Own' star Abbi Jacobson
And finally today, TV and film fans, listen up. You know Abbi Jacobson from her comedic antics in the hit TV series "Broad City." She's starring in a new series called "A League Of Their Own." Yep, it's a TV adaptation of the classic 1992 film about the women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that began during World War II. Remember that scene from the film where Dottie and Kit are running to catch the train to get to the baseball tryouts? Here's Abbi Jacobson's character with her take on that scene.
NPR
NPR's top picks for 2022 fiction books
Four NPR staffers recommend new novels in an early taste of our annual Books We Love round-up: "How High We Go in the Dark," "Vladimir," "Mecca" and "The Candy House." A lot of you look forward to NPR's Books We Love at the end of each year. And that's because it's a great resource for what new books to read as recommended by our staff and contributors. But why wait? We have some suggestions right now. Today, some of the best fiction of 2022 so far. We start with Code Switch producer Summer Thomad and a spellbinding fantasy novel about death.
NPR
Generations of Italians visit the Tuscan seaside resort of Punta Ala year after year
For Italians, the August summer holiday often means a trip to the sea. And with nearly 5,000 miles of coastline in their own country, there are plenty of places they can go. Adam Raney travelled to Punta Ala on the Tuscan coast where families visit year after year, generation after generation.
NPR
Dua Lipa is now an honorary ambassador of the European nation Kosovo
The pop star's parents are from Kosovo and Dua Lipa lived there briefly as a teen before moving back to the U.K. She told her 85 million Instagram followers all about being honored by the president. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Dua Lipa is now an honorary...
