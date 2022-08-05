ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin

NPR
 3 days ago
Read on www.npr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run

Former President Trump is giving closing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas tonight. Despite his popularity, some attendees at the gathering say they're concerned that Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might make him a liability for Republicans in 2024. NPR's Ashley Lopez is in Dallas covering the event. Ashley, thanks so much for being with us.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Creek, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Oak Creek, WI
Crime & Safety
NPR

Rough Translation: The Cat Must Still Be Fed

As the Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, readers of a local news site in New York's Hudson Valley are captivated by the accounts of one Ukrainian man. He sends dispatches about his daily life in a village outside of Kramatorsk: spinning nunchucks, feeding his cat, and tending his growing garden. Local readers are perplexed, then drawn in by surprisingly intimate accounts of his world.
ANIMALS
NPR

Presidents' speeches announcing the death of an enemy can reveal a lot, experts say

President Biden announced that the U.S. killed a top al-Qaida figure in Kabul. Aside from the political and foreign policy implications, experts say such speeches can reveal a lot more about a leader. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Last week President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri...
POTUS
NPR

Girls and women in Afghanistan have been blocked from receiving an education

NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with Pashtana Durrani, executive director of LEARN, an education nonprofit in Afghanistan that helps Afghan girls access education. Removing women from public life was one of the first orders of business when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan almost one year ago. This includes keeping female students out of classrooms. And the result has been devastating to a generation of Afghan girls and women who, for decades, fought for the right to access education. So what now? Pashtana Durrani is the executive director of LEARN. It's a nonprofit based in Afghanistan that helps girls access education. She joins us now. Welcome.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Sikhs#South Asians#Violent Crime#Asian Americans#Npr#Saalt
NPR

These Ukrainian volunteers recover soldiers' remains to return them to their families

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Outside a morgue in the central eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a scene plays out all day, every day. Coffin lids are brought out and leaned against a wall, along with large crosses and flowers. The coffins soon follow, the pale face of a dead soldier sometimes visible inside. They're slid inside a waiting van; the lids put on.
MILITARY
NPR

A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message

Palestinian pop artist Bashar Murad is an openly gay singer who uses his music to address a number of societal issues. NPR's Daniel Estrin visited him at a recording studio in East Jerusalem. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. I'm usually based in the Middle East as NPR's correspondent in Jerusalem, where there's...
WORLD
NPR

News brief: Senate passes major bill, Blinken in South Africa, health poll

Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Senate Democrats have passed a major climate health care and tax bill after months of negotiations.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NPR

Experts widely condemn Amnesty International report alleging Ukrainian war crimes

On Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International published a scathing report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops near civilian areas in ways that may amount to war crimes. Almost as quickly as it was released, Ukrainian and international experts condemned the report as misleading. Joining us now from Kyiv is NPR's Julian Hayda, who has been following this for us. Welcome.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 12 months since the chaotic end to the U.S. war in Afghanistan haven’t been easy for Joe Biden. The new president was flying high early in the summer of 2021, the American electorate largely approving of Biden’s performance and giving him high marks for his handling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Her mission: Alert them — convince them — that something awful has been happening to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as a result of constant exposure to toxic military burn pits.
ROBSTOWN, TX
NPR

Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals

The state is expected to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. The new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

The Taliban focus on the Islamic State whose attacks target the Shiite minority

The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri exposed the ongoing threat from al-Qaida in Afghanistan, but the Taliban are focused on the Islamic State. NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul. AREZOU REZVANI, BYLINE: When you ask Afghans what's changed since the Taliban's return to power a year...
POLITICS
NPR

Senate pulls an all-nighter to negotiate Inflation Reduction Act

And while you were sleeping... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senators voting in the affirmative - Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman... SELYUKH: ...Bleary-eyed senators and congressional staff worked through the night and the early morning... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My motion would simply prohibit the IRS...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy