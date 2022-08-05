Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin

Read on www.npr.org
Islamic communities fearful after 4 killings in Albuquerque
First was the killing of a Muslim man from Afghanistan late last year. Then came two more slayings in the last two weeks — men from Pakistan who attended the same mosque in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Those deaths were followed Friday by the city’s fourth homicide of a Muslim...
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run
Former President Trump is giving closing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas tonight. Despite his popularity, some attendees at the gathering say they're concerned that Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might make him a liability for Republicans in 2024. NPR's Ashley Lopez is in Dallas covering the event. Ashley, thanks so much for being with us.
3 men face sentencing for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's death
The three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery face sentencing for federal hate crimes Monday. Jurors found that race was a motivating factor when they chased and shot the Black jogger in 2020. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to be sentenced on federal...
Rough Translation: The Cat Must Still Be Fed
As the Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, readers of a local news site in New York's Hudson Valley are captivated by the accounts of one Ukrainian man. He sends dispatches about his daily life in a village outside of Kramatorsk: spinning nunchucks, feeding his cat, and tending his growing garden. Local readers are perplexed, then drawn in by surprisingly intimate accounts of his world.
Presidents' speeches announcing the death of an enemy can reveal a lot, experts say
President Biden announced that the U.S. killed a top al-Qaida figure in Kabul. Aside from the political and foreign policy implications, experts say such speeches can reveal a lot more about a leader. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Last week President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri...
Girls and women in Afghanistan have been blocked from receiving an education
NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with Pashtana Durrani, executive director of LEARN, an education nonprofit in Afghanistan that helps Afghan girls access education. Removing women from public life was one of the first orders of business when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan almost one year ago. This includes keeping female students out of classrooms. And the result has been devastating to a generation of Afghan girls and women who, for decades, fought for the right to access education. So what now? Pashtana Durrani is the executive director of LEARN. It's a nonprofit based in Afghanistan that helps girls access education. She joins us now. Welcome.
To 'Free Chol Soo Lee,' Asian Americans had to find their collective political voice
NPR's Alina Selyukh talks with Julie Ha, co-director of the documentary "Free Chol Soo Lee," about a Korean-American man's arrest for a murder he did not commit, and the effort to help him. ALINA SELYUKH, HOST:. In California in the early 1970s, a 20-year-old Korean American was imprisoned for a...
These Ukrainian volunteers recover soldiers' remains to return them to their families
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Outside a morgue in the central eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a scene plays out all day, every day. Coffin lids are brought out and leaned against a wall, along with large crosses and flowers. The coffins soon follow, the pale face of a dead soldier sometimes visible inside. They're slid inside a waiting van; the lids put on.
A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message
Palestinian pop artist Bashar Murad is an openly gay singer who uses his music to address a number of societal issues. NPR's Daniel Estrin visited him at a recording studio in East Jerusalem. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. I'm usually based in the Middle East as NPR's correspondent in Jerusalem, where there's...
News brief: Senate passes major bill, Blinken in South Africa, health poll
Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Senate Democrats have passed a major climate health care and tax bill after months of negotiations.
Experts widely condemn Amnesty International report alleging Ukrainian war crimes
On Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International published a scathing report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops near civilian areas in ways that may amount to war crimes. Almost as quickly as it was released, Ukrainian and international experts condemned the report as misleading. Joining us now from Kyiv is NPR's Julian Hayda, who has been following this for us. Welcome.
One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 12 months since the chaotic end to the U.S. war in Afghanistan haven’t been easy for Joe Biden. The new president was flying high early in the summer of 2021, the American electorate largely approving of Biden’s performance and giving him high marks for his handling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.
Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Her mission: Alert them — convince them — that something awful has been happening to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as a result of constant exposure to toxic military burn pits.
Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals
The state is expected to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. The new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders.
The Taliban focus on the Islamic State whose attacks target the Shiite minority
The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri exposed the ongoing threat from al-Qaida in Afghanistan, but the Taliban are focused on the Islamic State. NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul. AREZOU REZVANI, BYLINE: When you ask Afghans what's changed since the Taliban's return to power a year...
Republicans have long feuded with the mainstream media. Now many are shutting them out
I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion rights are affecting the Senate and governor primaries – the idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short: I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. Phone...
Biden administration says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
Senate pulls an all-nighter to negotiate Inflation Reduction Act
And while you were sleeping... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senators voting in the affirmative - Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman... SELYUKH: ...Bleary-eyed senators and congressional staff worked through the night and the early morning... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My motion would simply prohibit the IRS...
