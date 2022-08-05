Read on www.speedsport.com
Lundqvist Dominates Nashville For 5th Indy Lights Win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Linus Lundqvist proved why he is the class of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires field this season, leading all 35 laps from pole Sunday to win the Indy Lights Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville. Lundqvist earned his series-leading fifth victory...
Dixon Leads Morning Warmup In Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing was the fastest driver in Sunday morning’s warmup for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Dixon’s best lap in the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda was 1:15.6050 around the 11-turn, 2.1-mile temporary street course. “Yeah, clear track,”...
Crews Goes Back-To-Back In Trans Am At Music City GP
NASHVILLE ― Fourteen-year-old Brent Crews went back-to-back, winning the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Challenge presented by Race for RP at the Music City Grand Prix. Crews stalked Connor Mosack for much of the event before making a late-race pass for the victory. This comes after Crews became the...
IndyCar Qualifications On Hold Due To Lightning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday’s qualifications for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix for the NTT IndyCar Series are on hold because of lightning in the area. Fans have been asked to exit the grandstands and seek shelter immediately. Shelter locations including Nissan Stadium, Comfort Inn Hotel and La Quinta Hotel.
Lundqvist To Start From Pole After Nashville Qualifying Canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Linus Lundqvist moved one step closer to his first Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship on Saturday when he was awarded the pole for the Indy Lights Music City Grand Prix. This came after the lightning-laden thunderstorms that rolled through downtown Nashville forced the cancellation...
