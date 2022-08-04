'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' onstage in Pleasanton

Read on calmatters.network
Related
The Bold Italic
The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival
Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
calmatters.network
Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
Sonoma teens save friend’s life after he collapses on basketball court
Three Sonoma teens were honored by state Senator Bill Dodd on Monday for heroic actions that saved the life of their friend, and the family who donated the life-saving device was there to celebrate.
Decades-old Emeryville diner with storied history and Green Day connection to close
A beloved Emeryville restaurant that has been a mainstay in the community is closing after nearly 20 years. The previous operation in that location had been open since 1964.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily 08-08-22: The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022
The festival was a success, but with room for improvement. From Green Day bringing a 10-year-old on stage to terrible bathroom lines, here are our writers' standout moments from the San Francisco music festival. Read more. • I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 OSL VIP pass
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident
East Bay resident Mike W set up a camera to monitor his backyard, including a tree swing. In reviewing footage from the night, Mike got more than he bargained for. Local kids weren't sneaking into his yard to use the swing. Instead, he found a family of raccoons had been coming into his yard for some late-night exercise.
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships
Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
NBC San Diego
Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore
It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
KCRA.com
Clear The Shelters 2022 in Northern California: How to adopt a pet or donate this August
Animal shelters in Northern California and across the country are teaming up with NBC stations, including KCRA 3, to find loving homes for pets as part of the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. More than a half-million pets...
kgoradio.com
Smash and Grabs Take Over Outside Lands
Outside Lands brings talented artists, wonderful exhibits, eager tourists and unfortunately – quick thieves. Patrick Fondiller and his daughter, Ruby, know the effects of theft all too well. After traveling from Brooklyn to San Francisco, Patrick and Ruby parked their rental car on Steiner Street before getting lunch. While...
The 2022 World Dog Surfing Champion is from the Bay Area
Meet World Dog Surfing Champion Skyler the cattle dog of Santa Cruz. She and her human Homer Henard joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin live on set to discuss the win.
Back-to-school supply giveaway marks 10 years helping East Bay student, families
Everything from notebooks to rulers and glue sticks are part of Stuff the Bus, a free annual school supply giveaway at Deer Valley High School in Antioch, organized for the past 10 years by 21-year-old Claryssa Wilson with the help of volunteers.
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
eastcountytoday.net
July 22 – August 2: Brentwood Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between July 22 – August 2 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 7/28 – Whitehall Lane: POE DRIVER WINDOW GLD TOYT AVALON. 7/28 – Lone Tree Way: BLK 2000 SUB,...
Solano County college student receives posthumous diploma
VALLEJO (KPIX) -- A young woman in Solano County graduated from college two months after she died. It's a story that is both heart-wrenching and inspiring and her mother says there is a life lesson in it for all of us.When Solano Community College held its drive-through commencement in June, one of its graduates was missing. Janon Thomas had died two months earlier. On Saturday, her mother Anekka held her diploma like it was a gift from heaven."I got the degree in the mail yesterday and I was like 'she did it.' She worked so hard,"...
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
Comments / 0