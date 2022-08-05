Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Juneau Composts: Turning garbage into gold. Crystal Jackson’s ink and alcohol paintings. Juliana Hu Pegues explores the impact of colonialism on Indigenous and Asian cultures. JAHC First Friday round-up.

Read on www.ktoo.org
Nevada man rescued off Sheep Mountain in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A hiker was successfully rescued Friday after not returning home from a hike Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report that Connor Beckman of Nevada had not returned home Thursday afternoon from a hike up Mount Roberts and Sheep Mountain. According to the...
Juneau woman showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian’s website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska. At first, police told the family the death was suspicious. Then they told the...
Inside Passage Electric Cooperative shares projects
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Jodi Mitchell was a guest on Capital Chat Tuesday to talk about IPEC. Jodi Mitchell is the Chief Executive Officer at Inside Passage Electric Cooperative (IPEC). She talked about IPEC's mission. "Our mission is to provide safe reliable electricity at the lowest responsible cost. By responsible...
U.S. Senate candidate Shoshana Gungurstein an actress? Is she a fake candidate?
One week before the Alaska Primary election, candidate Shoshana Gungurstein has been exposed as probably a fake candidate, but one who is most certainly on the ballot for U.S. Senate, along with 18 others, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Gungurstein’s real name appears to be Shoshana Chagall, a Hollywood actress with a long list of credits in fantasy films.
Man dies in fatal Chena Hot Springs house fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers reported the death of a man in Chena Hot Springs after he was found inside a residence that was fully engulfed in a fire Friday morning. On Friday at about 4:15 am, the State Troopers received a 911 call reporting a residential structure fire at 5100 block of Chena Hot Springs Road. The area is located outside of a fire protection area.
NWS: 'Atmospheric river' to flow through Juneau area this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An atmospheric river will affect the northern half of Southeast Alaska Friday through Saturday night. The system will produce heavy precipitation along with gusty winds. Storm total rain amounts will range from 1 to 3.5 inches through Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain falling Friday afternoon through Saturday.
Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
Property assessment appeal accepted by Juneau Assembly, question of jurisdiction arise
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Amid the scores of appeals on assessments of commercial properties in Juneau, one appeal has moved in a different direction. The typical process has been owners appealing to the Board of Equalization, and then taking their appeals to Superior Court, as provided in state law. However,...
Ironman athletes: Preparing for Sunday’s triathlon.
Guests: Jamie Bursell, coach for High Cadence Tri Team with team members: Melanie White, Alec Nevalainen, and Charlie Waters. Juneau’s first ever Ironman Triathlon is coming up this Sunday. Hear how athletes are preparing, and what you can expect this Sunday. Spoiler: Coach Jamie says you just might be inspired to train for one yourself!
