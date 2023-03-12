Change location
English Premier League table 2022/23: Updated EPL standings and race for title, Champions League places, and relegation survival
By Kyle Bonn,4 days ago
Arsenal have a chance to push their Premier League lead to eight points this weekend with Manchester City occupied with an FA Cup quarterfinal.
The Gunners host a Crystal Palace side that is struggling mightily to score while Gabriel Jesus is now back in the fold for the league leaders. Arsenal next two matches are both at home — relegation-threatened Leeds United also visit on April 1 — and they represent a massive opportunity to increase the gap with Manchester City, who face Liverpool in their next league match.
The scrap for fourth place also could take a twist this weekend with Tottenham on the road at last-place Southampton, while fifth-place Newcastle visit Nottingham Forest. Although Brighton and Liverpool had their matches postponed due to the FA Cup, Brentford can take another step toward Europe when they welcome Leicester City, while Chelsea continue their revival, eyeing a third-straight league win against Everton.
Of course, some of the aforementioned opponents are in a battle to avoid relegation, and won't be giving up points so easily. But the relegation showdown that will be must-watch will see Leeds United (23 points) visiting Wolves (27 points) with all the teams in the bottom half desperate to see if Leeds can drag Wolverhampton back to the pack.
Below is the full Premier League table followed by a snapshot of each race.
MORE: Premier League top goalscorers for 2022/23 season
English Premier League table 2022/23
Updated as of Thursday, March 16.
|Pos
|Team
|Points
| Matches
Played
| Goals
Scored
| Goal
Difference
|Next Match
|1.
|Arsenal
|66
|27
|62
|+37
|vs. CRY, March 19
|2.
|Man City
|61
|27
|67
|+42
|vs. LIV, April 1
|3.
|Man United
|50
|26
|41
|+6
|@ NEW, April 2
|4.
|Tottenham
|48
|27
|49
|+12
|@ SOU, March 18
|5.
|Newcastle
|44
|25
|37
|+19
|vs. MUN, Apr 2
|6.
|Liverpool
|42
|26
|47
|+18
|@ MCI, April 1
|7.
|Brighton
|42
|25
|46
|+15
|vs. BRE, April 1
|8.
|Brentford
|41
|26
|42
|+9
|vs. LEI, March 18
|9.
|Fulham
|39
|27
|38
|+1
|@ BOU, April 1
|10.
|Chelsea
|37
|26
|27
|+1
|vs. EVE, March 18
|11.
|Aston Villa
|35
|26
|32
|-7
|vs. BOU, March 18
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|27
|27
|21
|-13
|@ ARS, March 19
|13.
|Wolves
|27
|27
|20
|-17
|vs. LEE, March 18
|14.
|Nott'm Forest
|26
|26
|21
|-26
|vs. NEW, March 17
|15.
|Everton
|25
|27
|20
|-18
|@ CHE, March 18
|16.
|Leicester City
|24
|26
|37
|-9
|@ BRE, March 18
|17.
|West Ham
|24
|26
|24
|-10
|vs. SOU, April 2
|18.
|Bournemouth
|24
|26
|25
|-26
|@ AVL, March 18
|19.
|Leeds United
|23
|26
|31
|-11
|@ WOL, March 18
|20.
|Southampton
|22
|27
|20
|-23
|vs. TOT, March 18
Premier League title race
Arsenal remain in a strong position with 11 games of the Premier League season remaining, although they still have to play Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea.
City will be eagerly anticipating their game against the Gunners at Etihad Stadium on April 26, while United's faint title hopes have likely faded after the 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool and a goalless draw at home to Southampton on March 12.
|Pos
|Team
|Points
| Matches
Played
| Goals
Scored
| Goal
Difference
|Next Match
|1.
|Arsenal
|66
|27
|62
|+37
|vs. CRY, March 19
|2.
|Man City
|61
|27
|67
|+42
|vs. LIV, April 1
|3.
|Man United
|50
|26
|41
|+6
|@ NEW, April 2
MORE: Premier League best bets & expert predictions for 2022/23 season
Champions League places, European places
The top four in the table automatically qualify to next season's Champions League group stage . Fifth place, along with the FA Cup winner, qualify directly to the Europa League group stage .
With Manchester United winning the Carabao Cup and also on track to finish in the top four, that means the Conference League qualifying spot that is awarded to the Carabao winners will be passed on to the 6th-place team in the Premier League table (for now).
If Man City or Man United win the FA Cup, then the Europa League group stage spot that comes with that trophy would go to 6th place, while the Conference League qualifying spot gets bumped down to the 7th place team.
European places as of Sunday, March 12:
- Champions League berths (4): Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Tottenham
- Europa League berths (2): Newcastle, FA Cup winner
- Conference League qualifying berth (1): Liverpool
|Pos
|Team
|Points
| Matches
Played
| Goals
Scored
| Goal
Difference
|Next Match
|1.
|Arsenal
|66
|27
|62
|+37
|vs. CRY, March 19
|2.
|Man City
|61
|27
|67
|+42
|vs. LIV, April 1
|3.
|Man United
|50
|26
|41
|+6
|@ NEW, April 2
|4.
|Tottenham
|48
|27
|49
|+12
|@ SOU, March 18
|5.
|Newcastle
|44
|25
|37
|+19
|vs. MUN, Apr 2
|6.
|Liverpool
|42
|26
|47
|+18
|@ MCI, April 1
|7.
|Brighton
|42
|25
|46
|+15
|vs. BRE, April 1
|8.
|Brentford
|41
|26
|42
|+9
|vs. LEI, March 18
|9.
|Fulham
|39
|27
|38
|+1
|@ BOU, April 1
|10.
|Chelsea
|37
|26
|27
|+1
|vs. EVE, March 18
Premier League relegation
With nine clubs within five points , that's as tight as things can be with about 12 games remaining for every team. There's still a lot that can happen, and with the likes of West Ham , Leicester City , Leeds , and Everton still in the relegation mix, there are sure to be some dramatic twists.
Leeds have a latest massive opportunity on Saturday when they travel to face a Wolves side that seems ready to make a permanent move toward safety if they can come away with a victory.
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Goals Scored
|Goal Difference
|Next Match
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|27
|27
|21
|-13
|@ ARS, March 19
|13.
|Wolves
|27
|27
|20
|-17
|vs. LEE, March 18
|14.
|Nott'm Forest
|26
|26
|21
|-26
|vs. NEW, March 17
|15.
|Everton
|25
|27
|20
|-18
|@ CHE, March 18
|16.
|Leicester City
|24
|26
|37
|-9
|@ BRE, March 18
|17.
|West Ham
|24
|26
|24
|-10
|vs. SOU, April 2
|18.
|Bournemouth
|24
|26
|25
|-26
|@ AVL, March 18
|19.
|Leeds United
|23
|26
|31
|-11
|@ WOL, March 18
|20.
|Southampton
|22
|27
|20
|-23
|vs. TOT, March 18
The bottom three teams on May 28, 2023 will be relegated to the second-tier Championship.
Premier League 2022/23 TV channels, live streams
|UK
|USA
|Canada
|Australia
|TV channel
|Sky Sports, BT Sport
|USA Network, Telemundo, Universo
|—
|—
|Streaming
|NOW TV, Sky Go, Amazon Prime
|fuboTV , Peacock
|fuboTV Canada
|Optus Sport
UK: Matches are carried across Sky Sports and BT Sport streaming and TV platforms, with select matches on Amazon Prime.
USA: Select matches are televised on USA Network (English) and Telemundo or Universo (Spanish), and all three channels can be streamed on fuboTV . The rest of the matches are streamed on NBC platform Peacock for subscribers.
Canada: Every Premier League game streams live and on demand exclusively via fuboTV .
Australia: Fans in Australia can stream matches live and on demand on Optus Sport .
Comments / 0