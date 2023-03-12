English Premier League table 2022/23: Updated EPL standings and race for title, Champions League places, and relegation survival

Arsenal have a chance to push their Premier League lead to eight points this weekend with Manchester City occupied with an FA Cup quarterfinal.

The Gunners host a Crystal Palace side that is struggling mightily to score while Gabriel Jesus is now back in the fold for the league leaders. Arsenal next two matches are both at home — relegation-threatened Leeds United also visit on April 1 — and they represent a massive opportunity to increase the gap with Manchester City, who face Liverpool in their next league match.

The scrap for fourth place also could take a twist this weekend with Tottenham on the road at last-place Southampton, while fifth-place Newcastle visit Nottingham Forest. Although Brighton and Liverpool had their matches postponed due to the FA Cup, Brentford can take another step toward Europe when they welcome Leicester City, while Chelsea continue their revival, eyeing a third-straight league win against Everton.

Of course, some of the aforementioned opponents are in a battle to avoid relegation, and won't be giving up points so easily. But the relegation showdown that will be must-watch will see Leeds United (23 points) visiting Wolves (27 points) with all the teams in the bottom half desperate to see if Leeds can drag Wolverhampton back to the pack.

Below is the full Premier League table followed by a snapshot of each race.

English Premier League table 2022/23

Updated as of Thursday, March 16.

Pos Team Points Matches

Played Goals

Scored Goal

Difference Next Match 1. Arsenal 66 27 62 +37 vs. CRY, March 19 2. Man City 61 27 67 +42 vs. LIV, April 1 3. Man United 50 26 41 +6 @ NEW, April 2 4. Tottenham 48 27 49 +12 @ SOU, March 18 5. Newcastle 44 25 37 +19 vs. MUN, Apr 2 6. Liverpool 42 26 47 +18 @ MCI, April 1 7. Brighton 42 25 46 +15 vs. BRE, April 1 8. Brentford 41 26 42 +9 vs. LEI, March 18 9. Fulham 39 27 38 +1 @ BOU, April 1 10. Chelsea 37 26 27 +1 vs. EVE, March 18 11. Aston Villa 35 26 32 -7 vs. BOU, March 18 12. Crystal Palace 27 27 21 -13 @ ARS, March 19 13. Wolves 27 27 20 -17 vs. LEE, March 18 14. Nott'm Forest 26 26 21 -26 vs. NEW, March 17 15. Everton 25 27 20 -18 @ CHE, March 18 16. Leicester City 24 26 37 -9 @ BRE, March 18 17. West Ham 24 26 24 -10 vs. SOU, April 2 18. Bournemouth 24 26 25 -26 @ AVL, March 18 19. Leeds United 23 26 31 -11 @ WOL, March 18 20. Southampton 22 27 20 -23 vs. TOT, March 18

Premier League title race

Arsenal remain in a strong position with 11 games of the Premier League season remaining, although they still have to play Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea.

City will be eagerly anticipating their game against the Gunners at Etihad Stadium on April 26, while United's faint title hopes have likely faded after the 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool and a goalless draw at home to Southampton on March 12.

Champions League places, European places

The top four in the table automatically qualify to next season's Champions League group stage . Fifth place, along with the FA Cup winner, qualify directly to the Europa League group stage .

With Manchester United winning the Carabao Cup and also on track to finish in the top four, that means the Conference League qualifying spot that is awarded to the Carabao winners will be passed on to the 6th-place team in the Premier League table (for now).

If Man City or Man United win the FA Cup, then the Europa League group stage spot that comes with that trophy would go to 6th place, while the Conference League qualifying spot gets bumped down to the 7th place team.

European places as of Sunday, March 12:

Champions League berths (4): Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Tottenham

Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Tottenham Europa League berths (2): Newcastle, FA Cup winner

Newcastle, FA Cup winner Conference League qualifying berth (1): Liverpool

Premier League relegation

With nine clubs within five points , that's as tight as things can be with about 12 games remaining for every team. There's still a lot that can happen, and with the likes of West Ham , Leicester City , Leeds , and Everton still in the relegation mix, there are sure to be some dramatic twists.

Leeds have a latest massive opportunity on Saturday when they travel to face a Wolves side that seems ready to make a permanent move toward safety if they can come away with a victory.

Pos Team Points Matches Played Goals Scored Goal Difference Next Match 12. Crystal Palace 27 27 21 -13 @ ARS, March 19 13. Wolves 27 27 20 -17 vs. LEE, March 18 14. Nott'm Forest 26 26 21 -26 vs. NEW, March 17 15. Everton 25 27 20 -18 @ CHE, March 18 16. Leicester City 24 26 37 -9 @ BRE, March 18 17. West Ham 24 26 24 -10 vs. SOU, April 2 18. Bournemouth 24 26 25 -26 @ AVL, March 18 19. Leeds United 23 26 31 -11 @ WOL, March 18 20. Southampton 22 27 20 -23 vs. TOT, March 18

The bottom three teams on May 28, 2023 will be relegated to the second-tier Championship.

