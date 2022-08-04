‘It is tragic beyond description:’ Gov. looking for answers after DCFS drops ball in 2-year-old boy’s overdose

Read on www.knoe.com
WAFB.com
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections. Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people. DCFS announces immediate changes following overdose death of...
theadvocate.com
Dad arrested in 2-year-old's death at Baton Rouge motel plagued by crime, other problems
Police arrested a man for cruelty to a child in the death of his 2-year-old son, who suffered fatal injuries over the weekend at a Baton Rouge budget motel plagued by a drumbeat of crime and safety incidents, according to officials. Anderson King, 25, was arrested on a count of...
wbrz.com
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed
BATON ROUGE - A mother was arrested last week after her 2-year-old child died from a fentanyl overdose. She's been in jail for almost a week because her bond was put on hold, but a hearing set for Monday morning will decide whether she'll stay in jail until her multiple criminal cases can proceed.
WAFB.com
More revealed about vehicle involved in deadly hit and run
Matt Williams provides an update on your Tuesday morning headlines. An organization has been hired to remove the oil. As you get your kids ready for the day, Ascension Parish officials want parents to know about the Here Comes the Bus App. BR to NOLA rail project to get $20M...
brproud.com
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old unresponsive in hotel, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old father was arrested by police after his injured two-year-old son died after allegedly being left unconscious in a local hotel. Police documents said officers were called to Ochsner Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 7 before 8 p.m. regarding a child who was “severely” beaten. The child, Kyland King, was brought to the hospital by his father, Anderson King, Jr., 25, of Baton Rouge, where medical staff attempted to save the child’s life but were unsuccessful, police said.
iheart.com
Parole Granted To Baton Rouge Double Murderer After Over 40 Years
A Baton Rouge double murderer is getting parole after over four decades behind bars. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Paroles approved David Chenevert's release today in a 2-1 vote. He admitted to stabbing Michael Brown and Evelyn McIntyre to death in 1979 in exchange for a life sentence without...
wbrz.com
Toddler was beaten, spent days with head injury before he died; father arrested for cruelty
BATON ROUGE - A man spent weeks beating his 2-year-old son with a belt and did nothing to address an apparent head injury in the days leading up to the toddler's death, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Anderson King, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge...
theadvocate.com
Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge
A Zachary man entrusted with caring for three children through a state foster program was arrested Thursday, accused of raping and sexually abusing the youths over at least two years, booking records show. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies booked Michael Hadden, 52, on counts of third degree rape, molestation of...
WAFB.com
Bond hearing for mother arrested in 2-year-old’s overdose death set for Monday
LSU's quarterbacks continue to work to impress coaches during fall camp, as a starter is yet to be named. Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school. It's the end of summer for a few districts in the capital area as students, teachers, and faculty got ready for school today.
brproud.com
Vehicle in fatal July hit-and-run sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a vehicle used in a fatal July hit-and-run killing a bicyclist. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the hit-and-run took place at 7:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 800 block of I-12 East. Police described the vehicle as a...
wbrz.com
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
wbrz.com
Man, 52, dies in hospital after overnight shooting near his Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A man died after shots were fired near his home late Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Darnell Martin, 52, was shot on North 39th Street, just north of Fairfields Avenue, shortly before midnight. Martin was taken to a hospital where he later died. No...
brproud.com
Police: Couple arrested after dispute near retail store in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A couple was arrested after a domestic dispute near a retail business on Friday evening in Assumption Parish. According to arrest documents, Cranisha Harris told officials that 22-year-old Taijon Smith struck her in the face repeatedly, causing injury to her face, and pointed a gun at her in front of children.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Around 9 p.m.,...
wbrz.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation. Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. According to arrest...
Car fleeing from bullets crashes in downtown Baton Rouge over weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It almost looked like a movie set right in the middle of Downtown Baton Rouge this past weekend. But this time, the guns, bullets, screams and smoke were real, as was the danger. That chaotic scene was the end of a rolling shootout right during...
wbrz.com
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
Multiple people taken to hospital after reported shooting on Plank Road overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a reported shooting on Plank Road overnight, according to emergency responders. EMS confirmed the incident happened on Plank Road near Thomas Road just after 2 a.m. on Monday, August 8. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement...
