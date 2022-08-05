Florida serial killers charged in a pair of 1983 rape and murder cold cases

MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Parrish. According to MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren, the robbery occurred at the 5/3rd Bank on US 301 just after 2:40 pm. The man approached the bank counter and dropped a package on the counter with a note threatening to blow up the bank.

PARRISH, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO