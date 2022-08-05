Florida serial killers charged in a pair of 1983 rape and murder cold cases

Read on www.wogx.com
Hillsborough deputies search for man accused of robbing TD Bank
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area. Deputies say a man "possibly armed with a firearm" entered the bank, located at 10821 N. Dale Mabry Highway, at around 9:06 a.m. Monday and jumped the teller window before demanding money.
Drug Suspect Caught In Act Assured Cops That, “Meth Is Legal Now”
That is what Enzo Zabala-Cardozo, 31, “advised” Florida cops who caught him, glass pipe at his lips, attempting to light up early yesterday in a St. Petersburg alleyway, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon spotting police, Zabala-Cardozo began walking away, but not before declaring that, “Meth is legal...
Man uses ‘speed and fear’ to rob TD Bank, Hillsborough deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery at a local bank on Monday.
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
Deputies searching for bank robbery, bomb threat suspect
MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Parrish. According to MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren, the robbery occurred at the 5/3rd Bank on US 301 just after 2:40 pm. The man approached the bank counter and dropped a package on the counter with a note threatening to blow up the bank.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
Shooting suspect surrenders to Tampa police following standoff
VALRICO, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department arrested four suspects they say shot and critically injured a young Black man before fleeing the scene and hiding in a Valrico home early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers investigating a reported shooting in the area of 40th St. and E. Riverhills...
Florida man shows assault rifle during parking dispute, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of wielding an assault rifle and threatening another person over a parking dispute last month, authorities said. David Hector Berry, 44, of Clearwater, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, the Clearwater Police Department said in a news release.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
Keys couple beats snorkeler with fishing rod for swimming too close to their waterfront home
STOCK ISLAND, FL– — A Florida Keys couple is now behind bars after they allegedly beat a snorkeler over the head with a fishing rod and pole because they believed he was swimming too close to their home. The incident occurred on Sunday near the dock of a...
Four Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – An early morning shooting has turned into a police negotiation situation with four suspects arrested in Tampa. At 2:43 AM, Tampa Police responded to the area of N 40th St and E. Riverhills Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers
79-year-old Lutz man dies in Montana climbing incident
Authorities have identified a Florida man who died while climbing in Montana's Glacier National Park.
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
Hillsborough County foster families frustrated with new agency assistance problems
Foster families said they had hoped and prayed for change with the Children's Network of Hillsborough after the state recently ended a long-time contract with the troubled foster care provider, Eckerd Connects.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
Remains found in Pasco County may be tied to love triangle murders in PA, police say
Authorities believe the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County are tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
Florida Chick-fil-A fined more than $12K for child labor violations
A Chick-fil-A restaurant in west-central Florida was fined more than $12,000 in civil penalties after investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor found child labor violations. In a news release, the franchise in Tampa, owned by Carlos Brito of Brito Enterprises, was found to have violated laws involving how long...
Sarasota police: ‘Please don’t’ touch mating manatees
Many Floridians know of the state and federal laws forbidding people from touching manatees and other marine animals, but Sarasota police issued a reminder for those who didn't get the memo.
