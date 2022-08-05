ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County Planning Commission approves request to rezone 32 acres in Myrtle Beach

By Ben Hestad
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edntj_0h6GDeck00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission heard a request to rezone 32.87 acres of land on Hospitality Lane at the intersection of Highways 501 and 31 at a meeting Thursday night.

CI Myrtle Beach LLC requested to rezone the land from its current Commercial Forest Agriculture (CFA) and Highway Commercial (HC) zoning to Retail with Accessory Outdoor Storage (RE4), according to G3 Engineering, an agent for the company.

The reason for this rezoning would be to store, sell and repair campers, which is not allowed within the current zoning.

Cara Schildtknecht, a representative of Winyah Rivers Alliance approached the commission with concerns about the project.

“My main concern is for our waterways,” Shildtknecht said. “Our rivers provide water for fishing, swimming and drinking, and unfortunately development is the greatest threat to the health of our rivers and the people who rely on them. “I did want to say that we’re not especially opposed to this, but we’re a little bit concerned about the feasibility of the compensatory storage.”

The commission approved the rezoning at Thursday night’s meeting.

