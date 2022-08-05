ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze. Soon, the U.S. government will be negotiating discounts from drug makers, like governments in many other high-income countries. City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Biloxi leaders are working together with county...
Mississippians help pick up the pieces following Kentucky flooding

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach woman returns to her home state of Kentucky to deliver some much needed supplies and motivation to flood victims there. She teamed up with Comeback Coolers to deliver in some of the areas ravaged by high water. She says based on what she saw, it could take years to recover.
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is asking for your help in raising funds for our Appalachia Rises campaign dedicated to helping those affected by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. At least 37 people have lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in...
Anteater 'Mary Jane' laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi

Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, 'Squall in the Gulf'. Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to friends and fans at a Saturday release party. In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at...
Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims

LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
New Life Disaster Relief looks to lend a helping hand to Kentucky flooding victims

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victims of devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are in need of help. One local group is putting out a call for volunteers. New Life Disaster Relief came together in Biloxi as a grassroots effort after Hurricane Katrina. The group has been responding to disasters across the nation for around 17 years. Now, their eyes are on Eastern Kentucky.
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
Indiana passes law banning most abortions in first post-Roe

Ukrainian soldiers try to hold front lines as Russia outguns them. The next phase of the war will be won or lost in trenches along many hundreds of miles of front line in eastern Ukraine. Muslim community members react after 4 men killed in NM. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |
