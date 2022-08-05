Read on www.wlox.com
WLOX GMM M-F 6-7am - clipped version
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze. Soon, the U.S. government will be negotiating discounts from drug makers, like governments in many other high-income countries. City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Biloxi leaders are working together with county...
Mississippians help pick up the pieces following Kentucky flooding
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach woman returns to her home state of Kentucky to deliver some much needed supplies and motivation to flood victims there. She teamed up with Comeback Coolers to deliver in some of the areas ravaged by high water. She says based on what she saw, it could take years to recover.
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is asking for your help in raising funds for our Appalachia Rises campaign dedicated to helping those affected by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. At least 37 people have lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in...
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park
Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills. Emergency response teams across the state are undergoing simulated disaster drills on Saturday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. Pascagoula church holds...
New Life Disaster Relief seeks assistance in providing relief to Kentucky flooding victims
Happening Sunday: Traffic is down to one lane near Jones Park. Big changes are on the way for the Jones park area in Gulfport. Pass Christian Yacht Club hosts 86th annual Knost Regatta. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The all-women’s sailboat race started on Saturday and ended Sunday afternoon.
Anteater 'Mary Jane' laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi
Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, 'Squall in the Gulf'. Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to friends and fans at a Saturday release party. In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at...
Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims
LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
New Life Disaster Relief looks to lend a helping hand to Kentucky flooding victims
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victims of devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are in need of help. One local group is putting out a call for volunteers. New Life Disaster Relief came together in Biloxi as a grassroots effort after Hurricane Katrina. The group has been responding to disasters across the nation for around 17 years. Now, their eyes are on Eastern Kentucky.
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “I feel that the senior citizens need help,” said 70-year-old John Henry Burks, Jr. “They need a break. They’ve done all this time, paid all this money in.”. A breaking of the firewall between the pharmaceutical industry and the Medicare program. Soon,...
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
KIDS COUNT Data Book 2022: Children’s mental health is a growing concern nationwide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This year’s KIDS COUNT Data Book shows Mississippi is improving in most of the areas that are measured for children’s well-being. However, the state still ranks 48th in the country. A focus of the report is on how the various factors are impacting children’s mental health.
Indiana passes law banning most abortions in first post-Roe
Ukrainian soldiers try to hold front lines as Russia outguns them. The next phase of the war will be won or lost in trenches along many hundreds of miles of front line in eastern Ukraine. Muslim community members react after 4 men killed in NM. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |
