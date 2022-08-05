BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victims of devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are in need of help. One local group is putting out a call for volunteers. New Life Disaster Relief came together in Biloxi as a grassroots effort after Hurricane Katrina. The group has been responding to disasters across the nation for around 17 years. Now, their eyes are on Eastern Kentucky.

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO