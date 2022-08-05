ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

“So much love and support”: International student completes master’s degree despite pandemic setbacks

By Brianna Hoge
uab.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.uab.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Amazon Selects Morgan State University as First 4-Year HBCU Education Partner for Employee Career Choice Program

Morgan State University announced a new partnership with Amazon naming Maryland’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) as a new ‘Education Partner’ for the technology company’s Career Choice program. Offered in collaboration with the University’s College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies (CICS), the Career Choice...
COLLEGES
Fox News

University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class

The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

How to college: 4 essential reads for incoming first-year students and their parents on mental health, libraries and more

By the time they get through high school, most students are pretty used to transitioning from summer to school time. But starting college brings a whole new set of challenges. First-year college students have to handle additional responsibilities like how much time they’ll spend in class, how to manage the time they devote to their coursework and how to take advantage of campus resources like the library.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Birmingham, AL
Health
Chalkbeat

How do I get my students to care about their studies?

Hi, Dr. Kem, It’s heavy being an educator right now. While I have a good handle on what I need to do for myself to stay in a good headspace, there are more demands on the profession and a challenging worldview toward teachers right now. As a department chair with over 20 teachers in my department, I need to be the mental health support for the rest of my teachers. I am transparent with...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Tribal Colleges and Universities: What to Know

American Indian and Alaska Native students – who have the lowest college enrollment rate of any racial group, according to recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics – face numerous obstacles when seeking to earn a degree. One is affordability. Among those who identified as American...
ALASKA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Valerie Keller: “I want to redefine leadership”

Valerie Keller’s career history has been anything but conventional. Having grown up in a Christian cult in rural Indiana, the oldest of seven girls, she was encouraged to marry within the sect aged just 18, and subsequently to take back her husband after he had an affair. Against her family’s expectations, she chose to leave the marriage and pursue a career, starting in the finance world as the protégée of a regional bank CEO, then gradually working her way up to executive vice principal level, before leaving the job to go and work in homeless shelters. “I just had this strong sense that there had to be something more,” she recalls. “And it was there that I realised I could be an entrepreneur.”
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Student#Setbacks#College#Much Love#American#School Of Education#Uab
The Independent

Voices: I came out of American public school knowing hardly anything. That’s why I fled to Europe

The first time I was threatened with juvie was in a humid, portable classroom trailer in West Palm Beach, Florida. The principal stood stately in front of the whiteboard with a police officer on either side of her. As she addressed the classroom, she slowly paced and barked, “This is your final straw. No more games. If we see any more fighting on school grounds, we’re getting the law involved, and you’ll be expelled!” I was a Black child at a predominantly white school in an affluent zip code, but there had been a sharp rise in playground scuffles, which...
FLORIDA STATE
Deseret News

Why spirituality helps the medicine go down

Spirituality enhances medical care for those coping with serious illness. And it boosts overall health outcomes, even at a population level. Those assertions are based on a review of more than two decades of high-quality studies that show benefits of seeing and nurturing a patient’s spirituality as part of medical care or public health.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Link between social class and achievement in education

In her otherwise excellent analysis (The phrase ‘white working class’ is a fiction, so why are the Tories obsessed with it?, 4 August), Zoe Williams makes the same mistake as the media and the Blair government of the noughties. The analysis of educational attainment data did not include an analysis by class per se, only of socio-economic status as measured using the extremely blunt tool of eligibility for free school meals. I was an adviser with the national strategies education programme at the time, and we did indeed find that white pupils on free school meals achieved well below many other groups, and this was something that required action on the part of the education world. However, “white working class” soon became shorthand for white pupils eligible for free school meals, when they are demonstrably two different categories.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Terry Mansfield

The Pros and Cons of Diversity in America

Diversity is all about varietySharon McCutcheon/Unsplash. Recent years have seen a lot of debate about the value of diversity in America. Some feel that diversity is a strength for America, while others think that diversity hinders our ability to achieve our goals. Regardless of one’s opinion, diversity is a defining feature of America. Diversity benefits the country because it creates a platform for innovation and creativity. However, diversity is also detrimental to America, as it creates strife and leads to polarization and gridlock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy