ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coA8s_0h6F9SIe00

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week's devastating floods and meet with those affected.

The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods.

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The trip will be Biden's first trip outside of Washington since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He has been in isolation awaiting a negative virus test since July 30 with a rebound case of the virus.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

3 dead, 1 in critical condition in lightning strike near White House

Two Wisconsin residents celebrating their wedding anniversary died following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday night, police confirmed to ABC News Friday. A third victim -- a 29-year-old man -- has also died in the incident, police said Friday afternoon. A fourth person is still in critical condition following the lightning strike, police said.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Government
The Week

Are Republicans coming for no-fault divorce?

First, the Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Then, Clarence Thomas signaled that, if he had his way, the rights to contraception, same-sex relations, and gay marriage — established in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), Lawrence v. Texas (2003), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), respectively — could be next on the chopping block.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABC News

ABC News

779K+
Followers
170K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy