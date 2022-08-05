Tubby Burger. Still the best #burger of all-time?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.

MINOT, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO