Tubby Burger. Still the best #burger of all-time?

KFYR-TV
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
kxnet.com
NDHP investigates fatal pedestrian crash in Ward County
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man was killed Sunday after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Missoula man was apparently walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Watford City woman.
