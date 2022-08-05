Andrew Ogletree has been steadily moving up the depth chart in camp with his play, and has been earning a good amount of starting reps. (1075thefan.com) As usual, the Colts' tight end room is full, with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods. But despite being a sixth-round pick this season, it is Ogletree who has stood out in camp. His large frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) makes him an oustanding red zone threat, and he has made several standout plays thus far in camp. Frank Reich wants to have a tight end-centric passing offense, which means Ogletree could feasibly find his way into relevance in deeper tight end premium leagues. But you can count the number of rookie tight ends who made an impact in fantasy on one hand, so temper your expectations if you think he can start in a standard league.

