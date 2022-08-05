Read on www.fantasypros.com
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
Kareem Hunt's "pay me or trade me" stance problematic in multiple ways
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s camp blunder against Montez Sweat isn’t a good look
The Washington Commanders brought in Carson Wentz to be the team’s new quarterback. A blunder involving teammate Montez Sweat, however, shows things are off to a rocky start. During team drills on Friday, Wentz dropped back to pass. Seeing nothing open, he scrambled out of the pocket. Sweat gave...
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses Ezukanma, Long, interesting note about Tyreek Hill and more
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel loves how fourth-round rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma is coming along.
Look: Josh Allen Was Furious With Bills Fan At Practice
Autograph seekers can go pretty overboard at times. We had a great example of this at a recent Buffalo Bills practice, when a fan hurled a football at Josh Allen, attempting to get him to sign it. Allen was not happy with the fan's move. There's a time and place...
Patriots move up in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings
The New England Patriots may not be moving on up like George Jefferson, but they did manage to jump at least one spot in the latest edition of USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings. After ranking 13th among NFL teams back in May, the team has now moved up to...
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL
It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News
Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
Andrew Ogletree impressing in camp
Andrew Ogletree has been steadily moving up the depth chart in camp with his play, and has been earning a good amount of starting reps. (1075thefan.com) As usual, the Colts' tight end room is full, with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods. But despite being a sixth-round pick this season, it is Ogletree who has stood out in camp. His large frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) makes him an oustanding red zone threat, and he has made several standout plays thus far in camp. Frank Reich wants to have a tight end-centric passing offense, which means Ogletree could feasibly find his way into relevance in deeper tight end premium leagues. But you can count the number of rookie tight ends who made an impact in fantasy on one hand, so temper your expectations if you think he can start in a standard league.
Josh Jacobs is not actively being shopped for a trade
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels squashed any speculation that the team has been or is currently shopping running back Josh Jacobs according to RaidersNation.com's Vincent Bonsignore. (Vincent Bonsignore on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rumors have been popping up that Las Vegas was trying to move Jacobs via trade but, for now...
4 Dynasty Trade Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
I have found that accusing a fantasy football manager of having “take lock” is similar to asking a child if he or she is tired or inquiring a woman about when she is expecting her baby to arrive. The result is always a regretful level of backlash. Take lock occurs when a fantasy manager obsesses myopically about a certain player to the point where they eventually fail to acknowledge any flaws that player might have. It isn’t as easy to avoid as one might think.
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be kept until cut-down day
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are no clear trade partners for QB Jimmy Garoppolo as he continues to rehab his injury. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to keep Garoppolo as long as possible until necessary, even potentially until final cuts at the end of August. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter)
9 Late-Round Quarterbacks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP, on track for Week 1
Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and has been working his way back from that injury since that time. He has been adamant that he will be ready for Week 1, and this latest move by the Ravens gives an indication he may have been right. Fantasy managers should feel a lot more confident about drafting Dobbins around his ADP with this latest development, and the third-year RB should have the lead role in one of the league's best rushing offenses.
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
