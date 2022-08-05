ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator wants U.S. agency to address risk of children being struck by SUVs

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYuxd_0h6EhAls00

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. senator on Friday asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to address the risk of unseen children being struck by sport utility vehicles (SUVs.)

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who serves on the committee overseeing the NHTSA, said the rising size of SUVs is leading to larger frontal blind zones that make some children not visible above the hood. Congress previously mandated cameras to address rear backover crashes, and Blumenthal said "a similar, simple solution of front visibility standards could help prevent these deaths."

He wants the NHTSA to release incident data, saying it "is critical to understanding the true scope of frontovers and the steps that can be taken to prevent these tragic incidents."

Some automakers provide alerts or use cameras or radar to alert drivers starting vehicles to the presence of a pedestrian around the front of an SUV.

SUV sales have risen sharply in recent decades, while car sales have fallen. The Environmental Protection Agency said in 2020 that SUVs accounted for 52% of all U.S. auto production. Automakers are building more larger trucks and SUVs with higher hoods.

In 2019, 1,093 children riding in vehicles were killed in crashes, while 177 children who were pedestrians and 48 on bicycles were killed, according to NHTSA data.

The NHTSA did not immediately comment. A group representing major automakers also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, the NHTSA said U.S. traffic deaths jumped 10.5% in 2021 to 42,915, the highest number killed on American roads in a single year since 2005. The yearly increase was also the highest since the NHTSA began using its current traffic fatality tracking system in 1975.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 71

Shawn Silliman
2d ago

it has nothing to do with the size of the vehicle,people need to slow down in residential areas and areas where kids play ,I live on a residential street and people drive on it like their in the indianapolis 500.

Reply(1)
20
Cold War Kid
1d ago

I'm a professional driver and spend 40 hours a week driving a very large vehicle in city traffic. I sit up high so I can see what everyone is doing. If I'm caught with a phone in my hand while driving I risk a license suspension along with a $2500 fine. I wish this rule applied to everyone. I'm betting this has more to do with people being distracted by their phone than the size of the vehicle.

Reply
12
Dale Orr
1d ago

If Blumenthal was a Republican, the article would have started Blumenthal, guilty of stolen calor in Vietnam, said today...

Reply
11
Related
Reuters

Group of 23 states tells U.S. court CDC lacks authority to set transit mask rules

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A group of 23 state attorneys general led by Florida told a federal court on Monday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacks the legal authority to impose a nationwide transportation mask mandate to address COVID-19. The CDC sought "an unprecedented masking mandate regulating every breath of millions of Americans," said the brief in support of the group that sued to overturn the mask mandate.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Nhtsa
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Daily Mail

Biden says 'extremist' Republicans 'don't have a clue about the power of women' after Kansas voted to keep abortion legal: Signs executive order to use Medicaid to pay for out-of-state terminations

President Joe Biden on Wednesday attacked 'extremist' Republicans who don't 'have a clue about the power of women' as he signed an executive order making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure. He said he was signing the executive order to...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act

Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

537K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy