ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say

ABC7
ABC7
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148Hdg_0h6Ef9TK00

A local fruit vendor was fatally shot during a robbery attempt in Gardena, officials said.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, the victim was killed during an attempted robbery. The vendor was described to be in his 30s. His identity was not immediately released.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street.

The vendor was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital.

A well-known street vendor advocate, Edin Enamorado, said he's been in contact with the vendor's family and his first name is Elias.

Authorities are searching for two men in connection with the shooting. Investigators are also searching for the murder weapon.

A Gofundme page was created to help the family.

If you have relevant information about this case, you're encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Follow Eric on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7eric

Twitter.com/abc7eric

Instagram.com/abc7eric

Comments / 7

Rodney Overstreet
3d ago

Condolences to the family,So for $75 you kill a man who is basically just trying to feed his family, Lord help Us!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardena, CA
Gardena, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda

VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Lynwood; Investigation Underway

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported. Information on his...
LYNWOOD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Fruit#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Rosecrans Avenue#Gofundme#The L A County Sheriff#Facebook Com#Instagram Com
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo

A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
NUEVO, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
thesource.com

Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder

Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d

LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
EAST PASADENA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy