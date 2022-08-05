ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 2

Related
MedicalXpress

A new low-calorie sweetener could also improve gut health, study shows

From the wide variety of sodas, candies and baked goods that are sold worldwide, it's clear that people love their sweet treats. But consuming too much white table sugar or artificial sweetener can lead to health issues. In the search for a better sweetener, researchers report in Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry a low-calorie mixture that is as sweet as table sugar and, in lab experiments, feeds "good" gut microbes.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Sweeteners#Calories#Acs
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ScienceAlert

There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Critical, Research Shows

In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy