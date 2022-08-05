Read on www.technologynetworks.com
Medical News Today
Which drugs cause liver damage?
More than 1,000 different drugs and chemicals can cause liver damage. This occurs in a process called drug-induced liver injury (DILI), toxicity, or damage. The liver is a key site for metabolizing drugs. As a result, it is the area that the toxins within drugs most affect. Examples of drugs...
Medical News Today
'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers
An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
MedicalXpress
Reinvigorating 'lost cause' exhausted T cells could improve cancer immunotherapy
During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
natureworldnews.com
New Study Shows Common Viruses in Dormant Neurons Could be Responsible for Causing Alzheimer's Disease
Common viruses, such as the herpes simplex virus (HSV) and varicella zoster virus (VZV), dormant in neurons could be causing inflammation and accumulation of proteins in the brain related to Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study. Laboratory models on the human brain shows that activation or re-infection of VZV could cause neuroinflammation and awaken HSV, leading to the mental disorder.
Phys.org
Helping cells become better protein factories could improve gene therapies and other treatments
The cells in your body are not all the same. Each of your organs has cells with very different functions. For example, liver cells are top-notch secretors, as their job requires them to make and export many of the proteins in your blood. By contrast, muscle cells are tasked with facilitating the contractions that allow you to move.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Medical News Today
Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more
Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal. Plenty of evidence suggests the human mind functions differently if it is awake at nighttime. Past midnight, negative emotions tend to draw our attention more than positive ones, dangerous ideas grow in appeal and inhibitions fall away. Some researchers think the human circadian rhythm is heavily involved in these critical changes...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed
People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Good News Network
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
MedicalXpress
Can we rejuvenate aging brains?
Neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray, Ph.D., has spent 20 years unearthing and examining various molecules with neuroprotective and neurodegenerative properties. These molecules are found in or on different cell types in the brain and on the blood vessels abutting it, or floating in the blood and the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes it. And they become increasingly important as we age.
archyworldys.com
Seeds that help prevent cancer
According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
healio.com
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Metastasis and Atherosclerosis Share a Common Mechanism
A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
MedicalXpress
New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors
Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
Student, 24, finds that she has mast cell activation syndrome without even having an allergy
At 24, Vicky Taylor was living life to the full — the recently graduated law student was studying for her professional qualifications and looking forward to starting her career as a solicitor. Having trained as a dancer as a child, she spent every spare hour at the gym. But...
allnurses.com
C Diff; Toxin Negative Or Toxin Positive | Knowledge is Power
Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. C diff, now called Clostridioides or Clostridioides difficile, is often found in nursing homes or in post-surgical patients after multiple doses of antibiotics1. Antibiotics disrupt the normal gut flora, and in a weakened immune system, it is allowed to flourish. Immunocompromised patients fall prey to this condition, that can actually lead to death from a toxic megacolon. When C diff colonizes in the colon, a layer of dead tissue, fibrin, and white blood cells cover the bowel wall which is called pseudomembranous colitis2.
This Is How Long It Takes For Prednisone To Start Working
Since every patient and condition is unique, Prednisone is prescribed in various forms. These factors all play a role in how long before it takes effect.
MedicalXpress
Destroying tumor cells: Targeted immunotherapy using injectable materials
Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have developed and optimized a minimally invasive method for more targeted, efficient, and sustained delivery of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer. Such a targeted approach cuts down on the higher dosages and possible deleterious side effects that are experienced when more systemic treatment methods are employed.
