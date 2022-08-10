A complete Two Point Campus guide to run the ultimate colleges

Use this complete Two Point Campus guide to learn about all the essential things for running a successful university campus. You'll need to know all about making money, and keeping students and employees happy, to levelling up your campus, and finding Bookworms, if you want your campuses to succeed. If you're not sure what any of those things mean, or you're a little overwhelmed from all the introductory tutorials at each campus, this guide and the tips within should clear things up. You'll be on your way to becoming top of the class in Campus Management 101 in no time. Here’s everything you need to know to run the best educational institutions in Two Point Campus.

If you're curious to know what we thought about the game, you can read our Two Point Campus review too.

Top tips to get top marks

These 10 Two Point Campus tips offer some great advice for any player. Whether you’re just getting started with your first few campuses or you’re looking to improve your existing campuses and reach three-star ratings, these tips will help you make your campus profitable and full of keen students.

How to make money

Running a campus is expensive work. You need to pay for new buildings, new rooms, and staff wages, so knowing how to make Two Point Campus money will help you keep you out of the negative and turning a profit. If things get too dire, you’ll also find some advice on taking out loans to fund your educational ventures in this guide.

How to get Kudosh

Money pays for items and construction, but you need to earn and spend Two Point Campus Kudosh to unlock certain items in the first place. This currency is earned much more slowly than money and through some quite specific means, but it’s necessary to permanently unlock a lot of furniture items that can really spruce up a room.

How to get good grades

It’s well and good keeping your campus open by making it profitable but are the students actually performing well? Students with high Two Point Campus grades are going to be happy, successful, and will keep paying their tuition fees, so it’s in your interests to provide a high standard of education for your undergraduates. Make sure you know how to up their grades with our guide.

Keep campus students happy

Academically successful students are obviously good in any campus, but they can’t succeed if they’re not happy! Two Point Campus Student Happiness is one of the most important stats in the game, but it’s affected by lots of different things. Read our guide so you know what exactly affects happiness so that you can keep your students entertained and ready to study.

Raise your Campus Level

Knowing how to increase Campus Level in Two Point Campus will help you expand your colleges further. You’ll get extra Course Points to run bigger and better courses, and access to employee candidates with better qualifications.

Earn Course Points

Knowing how you can get Two Point Campus Course Points is really important as they’re what you need to upgrade your courses and add new ones to your curriculum. Luckily, they’re not that difficult to get, but it’s not obvious, so make sure you’re clued up with our guide.

Make your campuses nicer

Your students and staff will really appreciate a safe and attractive campus with all the right facilities. Make sure you put a bit of time and money into beautifying things to increase Two Point Campus attractiveness and make everyone happier.

Best upgrades

Lots of essential room items are upgradeable thanks to research projects you can undertake at any Research Lab you have built. The best Two Point Campus upgrades are the ones that increase the rate at which other upgrades take place, earn you money and Kudosh, or improve your students’ learning abilities.

Bookworms

Devious Two Point Campus Bookworms have a chance to suddenly burst out of the ground around your campuses for a split second before burrowing back into the soil. If you’re fast enough, clicking one before it burrows away will get you a small reward depending on its type!

Cheats

As with Two Point Hospital, there aren’t any official Two Point Campus cheats or cheat codes that you can use in your game to make things easier, however some third-party tools might be able to help you out instead. However, Two Point Campus includes a sandbox mode that allows you to freely mess around with a few settings to create your own experience – not exactly cheats, but quite close.

