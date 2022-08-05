Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $91.68. Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro...
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,269,000 after acquiring an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BMO Capital Markets Increases Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $47.00
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.
Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Down 1.3%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?. Want More Great Investing Ideas?. Bear Market...
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial
Shares of ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Critical Comparison
Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.
Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock
Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00. On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog...
Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 3.2%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53. Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Head to Head Comparison
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance. ICMB opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.91. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Stock Price Up 0.1%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $1,556,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $914,000.
Contrasting Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) versus Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Financial Survey
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership. Valuation...
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast
9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Comparing CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) & Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership. Risk &...
