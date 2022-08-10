ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How to watch 2022 Little League World Series: schedule, TV networks and more

By Michael Balderston
 2 days ago
Major League Baseball isn’t the only baseball action this summer, as the annual Little League World Series showcases the future of the game on national TV. Both boys and girls are taking the field, competing in the 2022 Little League World Series and the 2022 Little League Softball World Series, with ESPN handling the coverage for both.

From regionals to the finals, ESPN and its various networks and streaming platforms, has nearly all of the games available to watch and we’ve got the full schedule and how you can tune in to the action right here.

Let’s dive into everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Little League World Series.

How to watch the 2022 Little League World Series

ESPN is airing Little League World Series and Little League Softball World Series games across four of its networks and platforms: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus and the Longhorn Network.

ESPN and ESPN2 are the sports network’s two main cable channels. They are available on practically all traditional pay-TV cable subscription packages as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Sling TV (specifically Sling TV Orange), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is ESPN’s streaming service, which is available to sign up for as a standalone service, as part of the Disney Bundle or as a feature on Hulu with Live TV.

The Longhorn Network is a bit trickier. The specialty network is only available with certain traditional cable packages, though if your subscription does carry it you can watch it on TV or online and mobile devices through the WatchESPN app.

2022 Little League World Series schedule

The Little League World Series regionals are currently underway before the main event Little League World Series begins in Williamsport, Penn., on August 17. Meanwhile, the Little League Softball World Series begins its main tournament on August 9 and runs through August 15.

Here are the schedules for the Little League World Series regionals and the Little League Softball World Series.

2022 Little League World Series regionals schedule

Wednesday, August 10

  • Midwest Game 12 (semifinal), 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN
  • New England Game 5 (semifinal), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
  • Northwest Game 5 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
  • Great Lakes Game 8 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
  • Metro Game 5 (semifinal), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
  • West Game 5 (semifinal), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN2

Thursday, August 11

  • Midwest Game 13 (semifinal), 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN
  • Mid-Atlantic Game 5 (semifinal), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
  • Mountain Game 5 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
  • New England Game 6 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
  • Northwest game 6 (final), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

Friday, August 12

  • Midwest Game 14 (final), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
  • Mid-Atlantic Game 6 (final), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
  • Mountain Game 6 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
  • Metro Game 6 (final), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
  • West Game 6 (final), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN

Little League Softball World Series schedule

Tuesday, August 9

  • Mid-Atlantic 3, Central 1
  • Northwest 4, Southwest 13
  • North Carolina 2, West 9
  • Asia-Pacific 1, Canada 0

Wednesday, August 10

  • Latin America vs Southwest, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
  • New England vs Mid-Atlantic, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
  • Europe & Africa vs Asia-Pacific, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
  • Southeast vs West, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Thursday, August 11

  • Central vs TBD, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
  • Northwest vs TBD, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
  • North Carolina vs TBD, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN PLus
  • Canada vs TBD, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Friday, August 12

  • LLSWS Game 13, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
  • LLSWS Game 13, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
  • Pool A Semifinal, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN2
  • Pool B Semifinal, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2

Saturday, August 13

  • Pool A Semifinal, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN2
  • Pool B Semifinal, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN2

Sunday, August 14

  • Pool B Final, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
  • Pool A Final, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN

Monday, August 15

  • LLSWS Third Place Game, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN
  • LLSWS Final, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

For more information, visit littleleague.org .

