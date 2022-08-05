4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest

BUTLER TWP. — Four people are dead and police are seeking a 39-year-old man that they’ve identified as a person of interest after shooting in Butler Twp. Friday.

Police were dispatched to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue just before noon on reports of shots fired, Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said Friday afternoon. Police found multiple crime scenes and four people who had been shot. They were all pronounced dead on scene, Porter said.

It’s currently unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

A man who spoke to our news crew identified himself as the father and grandfather of two people who were killed in the incident on Hardwicke Place. The man said he had learned his daughter and teenage granddaughter were both dead.

Porter identified Stephen Marlow, 39, as a person of interest in the shooting. Marlow has been described at 5-feet 11-inches and 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and was last seen in shorts and a yellow t-shirt.

Stephen Marlow (Butler Twp. Police)

Marlow was last seen in a white 2007 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate number JES 9806.

Porter said Marlow should not be approached if spotted and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Our crews on scene reported that investigators have two houses blocked off on Hardwicke Place with police tape. A third house on Haverstraw Avenue was also blocked off and investigators have been seen entering the house.

The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to the scene “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Porter. Our crew on scene captured a photo of a man in an FBI tactical vest. News Center 7 has reached out the Federal Bureau of Investigation to confirm their involvement in the investigation. We are waiting on a response.

Around 7:30 p.m. our crews on the scene said crime scene tape was cleared from the area and crews were beginning to clear.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this as we learn more.

Sky 7: Butler Twp. Shooting Investigation Sky 7 drone footage shows the ongoing shooting investigation at a Butler Twp. home. (Chuck Hamlin/Staff)

