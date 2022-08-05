Daily Bullets (Aug. 5): Fourth-Year QBs Win A Lot in Stillwater

Read on pistolsfiringblog.com
How Will OSU Use Talyn Shettron in 2022? Look at James Washington and Tylan Wallace
STILLWATER — Talyn Shettron is the highest-ranked receiver prospect the Cowboys have signed since Dez Bryant. And the Cowboys have had some darn good receivers since then — guys like Justin Blackmon, James Washington and Tylan Wallace. Shettron was the No. 126 player in the 2022 recruiting class and after enrolling in Stillwater last spring, he is in the midst of his first fall camp as a college player.
Oklahoma State No. 11 in Preseason Coaches Poll
The Cowboys will start the 2022 season just outside the Top 10 and in a clump of Big 12 schools. Oklahoma State was voted 11th in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll, which released Monday. That puts the Cowboys third among Big 12 squads with Oklahoma (No. 9) and Baylor (No. 10) just ahead of the Cowboys.
Gundy: Replacing Jaylen Warren ‘Will Be a Task’ but OSU Has Options
Although there’s plenty of reason for optimism on both sides of the ball for Oklahoma State this fall, Mike Gundy knows that replacing last year’s star running back is one of the most pressing needs for his ball club in 2022. But he’s not without some good candidates.
Oklahoma WR coach Cale Gundy resigns, says he used ‘shameful and hurtful’ word in film session
Longtime Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned on Sunday night in the wake of what he described as an incident during a team film session. Gundy, who has been with the program since 1999, said in a lengthy statement that he accidentally read “one particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered" during a film session last week.
Thrust into Early Action Last Year, OSU’s Sophomore Receivers Are Ahead of the Curve
Oklahoma State was green at wide receiver at the start of 2021, but that should benefit the Cowboys in 2022. And when I say green, I’m not just talking about Blaine and Bryson Green, though they are half of a foursome of rookie receivers that got meaningful reps last season. The Green twins, Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson were all true freshmen who were thrust into action early. Each took his lumps but each progressed into his own significant role by the end of the season. And they had each other.
The Five Best Quotes from OSU’s Media Day
Oklahoma State held its football Media Day on Saturday following the conclusion of the Cowboys’ first week of fall camp. Media members got to hear from Mike Gundy as well as a slew of his 2022 squad. Here are some of the top quotes to come out of Media...
Everything Mike Gundy said at Oklahoma State football Media Day
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy met with reporters on Saturday for the program's local media day. It was the first time Gundy has spoken since the start of fall camp, which began on Wednesday. The long-time Cowboys' coach hit on a number of topics, including progress on the offensive line, replacing key players from 2021 and development of some up-and-comers that could contribute this season.
Gunnar Gundy Pushing Past ‘Awkward Phase’ of Being a Coach’s Kid in Redshirt Freshman Season
STILLWATER — The story of Gunnar Gundy sounds like the American dream. Having the opportunity to play Power Five football in his hometown, for his dad, for a team he has spent his whole life cheering for — what’s not to love? But the reality of being a coach’s kid is more intricate than it seems, especially when gaining the trust of teammates.
Contractor ‘rolls out’ synthetic turf on YPS softball field
Editor’s Note: This is the latest in a series of articles highlighting projects funded through a $194 million bond issue approved by Yukon Public Schools’ voters in November 2021. Staff Writer. A Yukon Public Schools’ contractor is “rolling out” new synthetic turf on the district’s varsity softball field....
Rodizio Grill to open first location in Oklahoma
A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
New video of wild NE Oklahoma chase
Local law enforcement is providing an up-close look at a wild chase through Northeast Oklahoma earlier this week.
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington
A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
Hotdogs, burgers, ice cream, and love—all found at The Big Dipper
Author’s note: This is an expanded version of a story and post that first appeared on The Sapulpa News and Views Facebook Page a half dozen years ago. It was one of their most-viewed posts of all time, especially after Route 66 enthusiasts near and far began to share it on social media. There were more than 10,000 views within a three-month period.
Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
