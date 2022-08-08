ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas tax-free weekend 2022: What qualifies and what doesn't for back-to-school purchases

 2 days ago

Families can save more on back-to-school shopping during Texas' annual tax-free weekend now through Sunday, Aug. 7.

Shoppers can save $8 on every $100 they spend because sales tax will be waived on many school-related items.

Qualifying purchases include clothing, shoes, school supplies, face masks, and backpacks.

For a specific list of items, visit the Texas comptroller website .

You'll also want to look out for items that are not tax exempt, so you don't get surprised at checkout.

Items that are still taxable include handbags, jewelry, watches, certain sports gear such as football pads and pants, golf gloves, baseball cleats and more.

Check the full list of qualifying and nonqualifying before you head out to the stores .

You can also buy qualifying items online and through telephone orders.

Keep in mind that you may still have to pay for shipping and handling charges and that may affect your bottom line.

Shoppers are expected to save $112 million this weekend.

Light Speed
4d ago

As a teacher, all I want kids to have is a pencil and a folder or spiral journal. That’s it! Colored pencils, glue, and scissors are great, but not necessary. Pencil & journal.

