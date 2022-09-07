ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule

By Ryan Newton
NBC Sports will present 20 regular-season games, including 18 regular-season “Sunday Night Football” games, NFL Kickoff 2022, and the annual Thanksgiving night game.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams raising their Super Bowl banner at SoFi Stadium before hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 8, to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes facing off for the sixth time in week 4.

All 2021 NFL playoff teams are on the NBC SNF schedule, including three games each for the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys, NFC North champion Green Bay Packers, AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thurs. Sept. 8 NFL Kickoff Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Sun. Sept. 11 Week 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Sept. 18 Week 2 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Sun. Sept. 25 Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
Sun. Oct. 2 Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*Sun. Oct. 9 Week 5 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
*Sun. Oct. 16 Week 6 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
*Sun. Oct. 23 Week 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
*Sun. Oct. 30 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
*Sun. Nov. 6 Week 9 Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
*Sun. Nov. 13 Week 10 Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
*Sun. Nov. 20 Week 11 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
**Thurs. Nov. 24 Week 12 New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
*Sun. Nov. 27 Week 12 Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
*Sun. Dec. 4 Week 13 Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Dec. 11 Week 14 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
*Sun. Dec. 18 Week 15 New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Sun. Dec. 25 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
*Sun. Jan. 1 Week 17 Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Jan. 8 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for Sunday Night Football are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

