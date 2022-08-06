ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Rishi Sunak ‘did not take a holiday as chancellor’ as PM accused of going awol during economic crisis

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfruK_0h6DTW5B00

Rishi Sunak did not take a holiday in the entire two years he was chancellor sources in his leadership campaign have said, as Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi face accusations of going awol during an economic crisis.

The claim will increase pressure on the prime minister and the chancellor who were on holiday and away from Westminster as the Bank of England warned that the UK is facing a year-long recession.

Mr Johnson is thought to be on a belated honeymoon after his recent wedding party, reportedly in Slovenia.

Mr Zahawi has insisted he is still working and had a call with the Bank of England government Andrew Bailey after its shock prediction.

But there was further embarrassment for the government when the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted during a television interview, “I don’t know where Boris is” even as he claimed to be in “constant” contact with him.

A Rishi campaign source said that Mr Sunak “did not take a holiday the whole time he was chancellor”.

They conceded that the outbreak of the Covid pandemic meant that his tenure was a crucial period for the Treasury, but added “as it is now”.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries later hit out at Mr Sunak for his "disappointing" decision to "attack Nadhim Zahawi, the kindest, nicest person you could ever meet in this way”.

She added on Twitter: "Nadhim is not in the leadership race. His response, typical of him, to wish better things for Rishi."

In December last year Mr Sunak was criticised for being on a four-day official trip to the United States as the Omicron variant hit the UK.

There were also reports that Mr Sunak was due to visit California at Easter, but sources said he did not.

A Treasury spokesperson hit back saying: “As I’m sure he will remember, the chancellor, much like millions of Brits in the private and public sector, is always working, available and switched on, as the incumbent was yesterday, leading calls with the governor of the Bank of England and others.”

He added: “We hope that whatever job he gets next, the former chancellor is able to spend quality time with his family, which is the most important thing to all of us.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Boris Johnson’s administration of being a “zombie” government that had checked out after crashing the economy.

“As people up and down the country are sick with worry about how they’ll pay the bills, ministers have gone missing in action,” she said.

Mr Sunak is trailing in the race for the keys to No 10. His leadership rival Liz Truss, who has been dubbed the “continuity Boris candidate”, is thought to have a clear lead with Tory party members who will chose the next prime minister.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

John Lewis boss says over 50s need to go back to work to solve labour shortage

The head of John Lewis has encouraged people over-50 who retired after the pandemic to return to work in a bid to solve critical labour shortages. Dame Sharon White blamed the current record-high inflation in the UK on the “great resignation” of one million workers. “Regardless of what is happening coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work – or looking for work – you have inevitably got more inflation and wage inflation,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday. It comes as almost...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS period website omits word ‘girls’ amid health service’s bid for inclusivity

An NHS website aimed at providing guidance on menstruation has removed the word “girls” from its pages.Bloody Brilliant, a period information website that was created for NHS Wales and the Welsh government last August, now refers to those with periods as “young people who bleed” and “half the world’s population”.The words “women” and “female” appear a handful of times across the nearly two dozen pages of guidance on Bloody Brilliant.Instead, the website opts for direct messaging, referring to readers as “you” to convey information about periods.On its page about what periods are, it reads: “Your period or menstruation (that’s...
HEALTH
The Independent

UK children ‘lack understanding and awareness of cyber bullying’

Children and their parents in the UK have “important gaps in their knowledge” around cyber bullying, a new report on online safety says, warning that both are failing to properly identify it despite many young people being affected.A study by cyber security firm McAfee found that more than half of children in the UK (56%) had suffered from name-calling – much higher than a global average of 40%.And while 56% of UK parents worry that their child is being cyber bullied and 37% worried that their child could be a cyber bully themselves, both of these figures were well below...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Chinese envoy tells Australia to show 'caution' over Taiwan

Australia’s recent change of government was a chance to “reset” its troubled relationship with China, but the new administration must “handle the Taiwan question with caution,” a Chinese envoy said on Wednesday.Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said he was “surprised” that Australia had signed a statement with the United States and Japan that condemned China’s firing of missiles into Japanese waters in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week.“We hope that the Australian side could take China-Australia relations with serious attitude. Take the ‘One China’ principle seriously, handle the Taiwan question with caution,”...
CHINA
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns of ‘catastrophe’ over soaring energy bills ‘on scale of pandemic’

Martin Lewis has desperately warned of a “national crisis on the scale of the pandemic” as energy bills continue to soar amid a devastating cost of living crisis. The Money Saving Expert founder delivered an impassioned interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today in which he urged the “zombie government” to take urgent action. “When you know there’s a crisis of magnificent propotions coming, you start dealing with it now,” he said. “What we are facing right now is a financial emergency that risks lives.”It comes as Ofgem is set to put the price cap at £4,266 for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

All deliveries and collections will shut down during mail strike, union warns

All Royal Mail deliveries and collections will be “shut down” across Scotland during four days of strike action, a union has warned.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says services will be disrupted as a result of the industrial action, set to take place on August 26 and 31 as well as September 8 and 9 in a dispute over pay.Royal Mail says workers have been offered a 5.5% rise, but the union says the rise reflects a 2% pay increase, a further 1.5% in exchange for a change in terms and conditions as well as a £500 bonus.Our members don't want...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Rude to customer-facing staff? Sorry, but you’re the worst kind of person

If you take a trip to your GP surgery, A&E department, post office or local KFC, you’re likely to see a sign beside the counter, or affixed to the protective perspex screen. It reads something like this: “Harassment and abuse of our staff will not be tolerated.” Maybe Waterstones bookshops need to get some of these signs up, too.The Times reported this morning that staff at the UK’s largest book retailer have been subject to abuse by customers, due to delivery issues leading to six-week delays and affecting the availability of pre-ordered books. Staff have shared stories of “shoppers throwing...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awol#A Treasury#Uk#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Climate and energy leadership nowhere to be seen as heatwave returns

It is hotter than ever. The country is tinder-dry. There were more wildfires in the single month of July than during all of last year.During the recent heatwave, temperatures exceeded 40C and scores of houses burnt down on the edge of London. Another damaging heatwave is on its way. Water restrictions are now in force.These catastrophic climate conditions have been knowingly fuelled for decades by unrepentant oil companies – all now giddy on their highest profits in history.The unsurprising result: People are furious. If that wasn’t bad enough, unchecked energy bills threaten to lay waste to the already precarious...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Royal Mail warns of ‘negative commercial impact’ of postal worker strikes

Royal Mail has warned that planned strikes by more than 100,000 workers will make the company “materially loss-making” in the current financial year.Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are set to walk out on August 26 and 31 and on September 8 and 9 in a dispute over pay.In a statement to the stock market on Wednesday, Royal Mail said the decision to strike is an “abdication of responsibility” for the long-term job security of CWU members.The CWU has informed us that their members will undertake strike action on 26 and 31 August and 8 and 9 September. We're...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that traders worry will show upward pressure on prices still is too strong for the Federal Reserve to ease off interest rate hikes.Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Oil prices edged lower.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% on Tuesday for its fourth daily decline following disappointing earnings reports.Data on Wednesday are expected to show headline U.S. inflation in July eased from the previous month's four-decade high of 9.1%. But a survey by FactSet found traders expect core inflation, which strips out volatile food and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Grandmother denied boarding after easyJet misinterprets post-Brexit passport rules

Three months after a grandmother was wrongly denied boarding by easyJet, the airline continued to refuse compensation to her and her family.In April, Mary Rankin planned a multi-generational family holiday to Paris for a short Disneyland holiday to celebrate her 70th birthday, flying on easyJet from Glasgow to Paris.Ms Rankin’s passport – issued on 15 July 2012, expiring on 15 March 2023 – met the post-Brexit conditions for UK visitors to France and other European Union nations.But on the day of their flight to Paris, 25 April 2022, she was turned away by easyJet.Her granddaughter, Nicola Gow, told The Independent:...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Australia’s Qantas airlines asks top executives to become baggage handlers amid labour crisis

Australia’s national carrier Qantas Airways Limited has sought the support of its executives and managers at the baggage haul amid an ongoing labour crisis.The airline, which has been facing staff shortage, circulated a memo calling “at least 100 managers and executives” to help the ground staff in Sydney and Melbourne.“You will be fully trained to safely carry out the functions you are supporting,” wrote chief operating office Colin Hughes in the note, reported 7News.com.au. “During your time in the contingency programme, you’ll be an embedded resource with the ground handling partners.“This means you’ll receive a roster, be scheduled to...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy