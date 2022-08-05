State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists

Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Related
WCAX
State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. “I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Hampshire
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WMUR.com
Short supply, high demand causing headaches for renters in New Hampshire
CONWAY, N.H. — Short supply and high demand in New Hampshire’s rental market are continuing to cause headaches for renters. Autumn Santagata has lived in the same house in the Conway area for three years. She said she's always up to date on paying rent and has never...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire consumer advocate says competitive suppliers could cut electricity bills
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hot, humid weather has had New Hampshire residents running air conditioners and fans nonstop just days after electric utilities dramatically increased their rates. The supply rate for Eversource in New Hampshire was 10 cents per kilowatt hour before more than doubling to 22 cents as of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
compassvermont.com
West Tophsam Wood Chip Supplier Fined $130k For "Chipping" the Scales
MONTPELIER – The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc. and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the...
newsfromthestates.com
Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources
Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources. Photo by WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
newsfromthestates.com
New advisory group aims to improve pregnancy, postpartum care in Pa. | Five for the Weekend
Isolation and other pandemic stresses can harm pregnant women’s mental health, with effects on their babies too (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images/The Conversation). Happy weekend, all. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the creation of an advisory group to improve pregnancy and postpartum care...
newsfromthestates.com
Disclosure statements provide little insight into lawmakers’ finances
Recent efforts to require that lawmakers disclose more about their finances have not gone anywhere in the Democratic-led Legislature. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Members of a state trust that received just $720,000 in this year’s budget face more stringent financial scrutiny than the lawmakers who approved the $50.6...
RELATED PEOPLE
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
newsfromthestates.com
Abortion, elections top issues for Republicans following convention
The Montana Republican Party recently took steps to bolster its stance on hot-button issues like abortion and election integrity that will be focal points of upcoming elections and the 2023 state legislative session. A few weeks ago, Republican party delegates gathered in Billings to hash out how the party wants...
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: AquaCon’s Proposed Industrial Salmon Farm Represents a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
Bradley Stevens, professor emeritus of marine science at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore;. David Secor, professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Chesapeake Biological Laboratory;. Fred Pomeroy, president of Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth;. Jay Martin, president of Friends of the Nanticoke River;. Judith Stribling, faculty...
newsfromthestates.com
Ehrlich to focus on fundraising, not cheerleading, for GOP candidates this fall
Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) with former Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. (R) in 2017, when Hogan named the Intercounty Connector highway after Ehrlich. Photo from the Executive Office of the Governor. When Maryland Republican Party chair Dirk Haire and Rep. Andy Harris approached Bob Ehrlich about leading the...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts
A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are 10 of the Best Places to Get a Massage in New Hampshire
Self care is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?. I am not a...
wamc.org
Voters go to the polls Tuesday in busy Vermont primary election
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for primary day in an unusually busy political year in Vermont. Up for grabs this year are seats in the U.S. House and Senate, plus governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor, and the entire statehouse. With Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement setting off the domino effect, voters have the opportunity to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s long history.
mynbc5.com
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
newsfromthestates.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration allocated nearly $10 million to the airport in Klamath Falls for runway repairs. (Courtesy of Crater Lake - Klamath Regional Airport) The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona.
Comments / 0