EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin

AAA: Texas has lowest gas prices in US, down 24% since June 15
The second-lowest state is South Carolina with $3.591. Californians are paying the highest of any state at $5.446.
Energy and immigration major focus of Abbott’s San Angelo speech
Texas Governor Greg Abbott hinted at additional destinations for the buses of immigrants Texas has been sending to Washington D.C. since April of this year.
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
Aerial Attack: What It Takes to Fight Texas Wildfires From the Sky
As summer drags on, a familiar scene plays out almost every day somewhere in Texas: Dry brush ignites and flames race across fields and hillsides, sometimes destroying homes. Wildfires fueled by extreme drought and triple-digit heat have left a scorching mark, burning more than 625,000 acres so far this year statewide.
AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average lowest in US as prices continue to dip
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to dip this week across the Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.590 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward. “Texas has...
Austin and other Texas cities are suing streaming giants over unpaid fees
Austin is suing Disney, Hulu and Netflix. The capital city joined 24 other Texas cities in a lawsuit claiming that the streaming giants have stiffed them on a franchise fee required under state law. That fee is in exchange for using communication lines that transmit services to viewers. Franchise fee money has been lost in recent years as people turn to streaming services over cable, whose providers pay the fee too. Cities then use that revenue to fund services like roads, parks and libraries along with fire protection and police. The money requested dates back to the launch of the streaming services and for each year going forward. For Netflix, which with 220 million accounts has the most subscribers, cities are asking for funds dating back to 2007.
Central Texas workforce org awarded $12M through federal Good Jobs Challenge
The Good Jobs Challenge awarded 32 winning projects with funding out of a pool of 509 applicants, according to a federal news release.
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"
Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. "The minimum wage in Texas hasn't gone up a single penny in 13 years. That changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration allocated nearly $10 million to the airport in Klamath Falls for runway repairs. (Courtesy of Crater Lake - Klamath Regional Airport) The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Texas This Week: Reporter Jolie McCullough on Texas's collapsing juvenile justice prison system
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Jolie McCullough, criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, discusses the current conditions plaguing the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas Medicaid program for new mothers under review. The future of...
Who benefits from renewable energy subsidies? In Texas, it's often fossil fuel companies that are fighting clean energy elsewhere
Texas is known for fiercely promoting its oil and gas industries, but it’s also the No. 2 renewable energy producer in the country after California. In fact, more than a quarter of all the wind power produced in the United States in 2021 was generated in Texas. These projects benefit from a lucrative state tax incentive program called Chapter 313. That incentive program expires on Dec. 31, 2022, and the rush of applications for wind and solar energy projects to secure incentives before the deadline is providing a rare window into a notoriously opaque industry. By reviewing the applications and ownership documents,...
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
