EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin

Austin is suing Disney, Hulu and Netflix. The capital city joined 24 other Texas cities in a lawsuit claiming that the streaming giants have stiffed them on a franchise fee required under state law. That fee is in exchange for using communication lines that transmit services to viewers. Franchise fee money has been lost in recent years as people turn to streaming services over cable, whose providers pay the fee too. Cities then use that revenue to fund services like roads, parks and libraries along with fire protection and police. The money requested dates back to the launch of the streaming services and for each year going forward. For Netflix, which with 220 million accounts has the most subscribers, cities are asking for funds dating back to 2007.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO