Video game movies haven’t had the greatest track record in Hollywood, but among the successes in recent years within this field have been the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog managed to become the highest-grossing movie domestically before theaters started shutting down, an honor it held until Sonic the Hedgehog 2 surpassed its predecessor earlier this year. While we’ve known for months now that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is on the way, the threequel has taken a major step forward that’s worthy of a gold ring: scoring a release date.

