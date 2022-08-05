Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
Shares of NREF opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 596.11, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.51.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.75.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UAA. Wedbush cut their price objective on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s 4th Largest Position
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $74.00
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.30.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $85.00
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.30.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
IRMD stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 1st
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance. PCQ stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 865 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,650,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.1 %. NYSE DBL opened at $16.17 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high...
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.07.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com
MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.57.
