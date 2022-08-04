ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
1,100 show up as Raleigh holds affordable housing event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh held an affordable housing event Saturday morning to provide information about housing programs and resources. The effort comes as the city works to meet their goal of creating 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. The Affordable Housing Open House was held...
RALEIGH, NC
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners

SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
30 Free Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.

Explore what the Raleigh area has to offer without breaking the bank! Here are 30-plus free (or nearly free) experiences and attractions that can anchor any trip to the area. N.C.’s most visited state park maintains its status as a peaceful and affordable getaway thanks to its sheer size. With more than 5,000 acres of forest, trails and lakes, this natural oasis is a must-do destination for outdoor enthusiasts—hikers, cyclists, horseback riders and canoeists included!
RALEIGH, NC
Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend

Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
RALEIGH, NC
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
KENLY, NC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
Durham police make 8 recent arrests in murder cases

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been more than 20 homicides in Durham so far this year, Durham police are making progress in solving the cases. Since July 1, Durham police have arrested at least eight murder suspects in connection with at least six different homicides that have happened so far this year.
DURHAM, NC
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
CLAYTON, NC
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.

