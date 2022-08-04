Read on www.oxfordnc.org
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle Tribune
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Residents in Raleigh express concerns about a new city policy for housing re-development
A new City of Raleigh policy is causing concerns in two Raleigh neighborhoods.
chathamjournal.com
Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County
Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
cbs17
1,100 show up as Raleigh holds affordable housing event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh held an affordable housing event Saturday morning to provide information about housing programs and resources. The effort comes as the city works to meet their goal of creating 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. The Affordable Housing Open House was held...
jocoreport.com
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
visitraleigh.com
30 Free Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.
Explore what the Raleigh area has to offer without breaking the bank! Here are 30-plus free (or nearly free) experiences and attractions that can anchor any trip to the area. N.C.’s most visited state park maintains its status as a peaceful and affordable getaway thanks to its sheer size. With more than 5,000 acres of forest, trails and lakes, this natural oasis is a must-do destination for outdoor enthusiasts—hikers, cyclists, horseback riders and canoeists included!
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
cbs17
At least 2 taken to hospital, truck flips in Raleigh crash on New Bern Ave. at I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were sent to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh near Interstate 440 Monday night, police said. The crash was reported around 10:10 p.m. along New Bern Avenue at I-440, according to Raleigh police. Eastbound lanes of New Bern Avenue are closed following the incident.
cbs17
Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend
Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
cbs17
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
North Carolina woman narrowly escapes stalled truck right before it got hit by Amtrak train
The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. near the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue.
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
cbs17
Durham police make 8 recent arrests in murder cases
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been more than 20 homicides in Durham so far this year, Durham police are making progress in solving the cases. Since July 1, Durham police have arrested at least eight murder suspects in connection with at least six different homicides that have happened so far this year.
The votes are in, and here’s your favorite ice cream shop in the Triangle
It’s a family-owned, small-batch ice cream shop with two locations and a third possible soon.
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
Roxboro man killed in early morning motorcycle crash in Durham
A Roxboro man died in a motorcycle crash in Durham on Monday morning.
cbs17
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
Man charged after hitting 10-year-old, driving off in North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old is in the hospital after a hit and run in Burlington. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called about a crash in the 200 block of Joy Dr. At the scene they found a 10-year-old who had been hit by a car. The child was flown to the hospital […]
