Heat builds into the weekend, look for storms Sunday

Read on www.kcrg.com
Related
KCRG.com
Showers exit early, humidity drops this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is making steady progress to the southeast and may still generate a few showers through mid-morning. You’ll notice a big decrease in humidity later today and it should feel pretty nice this afternoon as highs stay in the 70s. Due to recent rainfall this weekend, some fog may form late tonight into tomorrow morning. Any fog in the area should lift by mid-morning, leaving us with a sunny sky. The week itself looks pretty dry, though we’ll have to see if a weak front on Friday might be able to generate something. The weekend still looks like a time to watch for some rainfall again as well. Have a good week!
KCRG.com
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
KCRG.com
Camp that helps kids cope with natural disasters starts Monday in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A camp which helps kids after a natural disaster starts in Cedar Rapids this week. The camp first came to Cedar Rapids after the 2008 flood, but this time it will focus on the August 2020 derecho. Camp Noah is free and runs through Friday...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids staggers public pool closures as end of season approaches
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is taking a staggered approach to closing its public pools, as the new school year is fast-approaching. Ellis Pool and Jones Pool are already closed for the season. Both pools closed on August 7. The Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will be closed on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
KCRG.com
Kernels pitcher, with family history in Dyersville, ready to step foot on Field of Dreams
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday will mark the the first-ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. This will also be the first time one Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher will step foot on the movie site after growing up in the Hawkeye state. “Throughout my baseball career,...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids public pools winding down for the season
There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated: 4 hours ago. A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement...
KCRG.com
Camp Noah helps children impacted by derecho two years later
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Camp Noah is a kids camp that’s put on in communities impacted by a disaster. It’s taking place in Cedar Rapids for the second time, the first was after the 2008 flood.
KCRG.com
Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 2 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
KCRG.com
Ahead of week of baseball festivities, Dyersville prepares
On Sunday, the City of Williamsburg officially renamed the State Street Bridge after a fallen Vietnam soldier. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 9 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing the books to them....
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
KCRG.com
Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion roadways
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting August 9th, the City of Marion will all utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to be allowed on city streets. UTVs are only allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. UTVs will not be allowed on Business 151/10th Avenue east of 35th Street or East Post Road south of Oak Brook Drive.
KCRG.com
Dyersville prepares for big week at Field of Dreams
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 2 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
KCRG.com
Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 6 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
KCRG.com
Iowa City schools start improvement program, ‘High Reliability Schools’
The “Iowa County Freedom Rock” was once a 16-ton eyesore, but thanks to a group effort, the rock is now a place of peace and celebration for the community. After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars.
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Comments / 0