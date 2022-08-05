Heat builds into the weekend, look for storms Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is making steady progress to the southeast and may still generate a few showers through mid-morning. You’ll notice a big decrease in humidity later today and it should feel pretty nice this afternoon as highs stay in the 70s. Due to recent rainfall this weekend, some fog may form late tonight into tomorrow morning. Any fog in the area should lift by mid-morning, leaving us with a sunny sky. The week itself looks pretty dry, though we’ll have to see if a weak front on Friday might be able to generate something. The weekend still looks like a time to watch for some rainfall again as well. Have a good week!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO