WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
Post-Searchlight
Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed
A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
WCTV
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states
Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
‘I lied’: Woman recants claims about cops involved in 1999 murder of 2 teens
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time.
wdhn.com
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
WCTV
Marianna man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning due to losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the man was traveling northbound on State Road 73. The driver lost control of...
WJHG-TV
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
WJHG-TV
FWC investigating fatal boating accident in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An off-duty Panama City Fireboat discovered a boat Sunday morning with the engine still running that had hit a tower abutment in North Bay, near the Bailey Bridge. The U.S. Coast Guard reports during the search and investigation that the Panama City Fire Department was on...
wdhn.com
Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
wtvy.com
Arrests made in relation to Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way in Enterprise, AL. On August 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged three juveniles with Obstructing Governmental Operations.
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Fire & Rescue deems house fire a total loss
Tragedy struck this Tuesday when a fire engulfed a home just outside of Climax. Decatur County Fire and Rescue’s chief Charlie McCann and firefighter/public information officer Tyler Dalton spoke to the Post-Searchlight about the incident. According to both, no determination about the cause of the fire has yet to be made, with Dalton describing the damage as a total loss. “By the time they called us, there was heavy black smoke you could see all the way from 84,” he said. The fire appears to have started in proximity to the house’s deck. “I’d say it started outside and went in the house, by the way it looked,” McCann said.
wdhn.com
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
WSFA
3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager. Friday afternoon, police charged three juveniles with obstructing government operations. Their arrests come just days after police charged a 14-year-old girl with manslaughter in relation to the incident. The shooting happened...
4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
