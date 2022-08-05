CMT Premiere: Valerie Ponzio Shares Latin Culture, Love of Hometown El Paso in New Music Video “Just a Bordertown”

Read on www.cmt.com
How Did We Miss Felipe Esparza’s Love Letter To El Paso
We love whenever we see returning bands & comedians come to town. Names like Gabriel Iglesias, Willie Barcena & Felipe Esparza are some names that always draw a crowd when they come back to town. Felipe especially, he's always a hit when he appears on the Buzz Adams Morning Show & when he performs in El Paso.
Listen: Police officer-turned-country music singer adds Latin twist to genre
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Frank Ray loved being a police officer with the Las Cruces (N.M.) Police Department, but he always dreamed of becoming a country singer. That dream became a reality for Ray at 33 years old when he took off the uniform after a decade in policing and grabbed a microphone to add a Latin twist to today’s country music genre.
Oldest El Pasoan Just Celebrated Her 108 Birthday On Planet Earth
Happy Birthday to El Paso's oldest resident, Justina Robles Davila, aka "Mama Tina," who, on August 4, celebrated her 108th birthday!. Congratulations to Justina Robles Davila (Mama Tina), El Paso's oldest resident, who was born on August 4, 1914. Davila was born over a century ago in Puerto Rico and...
Doorbell Video of Ghostly Figures Running Down Street in Southern New Mexico
You gotta love doorbell cameras. Not only do they allow you to see and speak to whomever is at your door without you having to leave the comfort of your couch, sometimes it records mysterious and freaky AF stuff that then gets shared on the internet. Case in point: footage...
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
El Paso philanthropist dies
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Shares Baby Shower Details With Fans
El Paso influencer Les Do Makeup shares her baby shower details with her fans, including the cake she made for her party. El Paso's celebrity influencer Leslie Quezada aka Les Do Makeup, is giving her fans a sneak peek at the cake she made from scratch and her baby shower celebration.
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
Do You Agree With This El Pasoans List Of The Best Burgers in EP?
So I’ll be honest, when it comes to burgers I am not too picky. However, I have tried some burgers that just left me in awe and made me realize that not all burgers are created equally! Some are made with more love and you can taste them on your first bite.
Las Cruces church closes El Paso resettlement agency, keeps Las Cruces one open
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso
With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
Here’s How To Get Exclusive VIP Parking At The Don Haskins Center
Heads up, concert fans UTEP now offers exclusive access to VIP parking for events at the Don Haskins Center. If you've ever attended an event at the Don Haskins Center, then you understand that parking is limited. Current parking options include the parking garage off Glory Road, street parking around...
The growth of a game turned sport is providing a new wave of opportunities for kids that aren’t your typical athlete
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Esports have been around for years and they've grown to a point where you can use the sport to get an education. For the first time ever, NMSU esports is offering players scholarships to compete for the school. "You don't have to be the best...
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
Mario Carrillo of America’s Voice in the Austin American-Statesman: “GOP Campaigns On the Rhetoric That Led to El Paso Carnage”
GOP Candidates and Elected Officials Are Embracing Same Deadly “Invasion” Lies as the El Paso Shooter. Washington, DC – Mario Carrillo, Texas-based Campaigns Director for America’s Voice, has a new op-ed in the Austin American-Statesman highlighting how Republican candidates and elected officials like Gov. Greg Abbott are embracing the same “invasion” lies as the El Paso shooter, who three years ago this week killed 23 people at a Walmart.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building beds for the kids who need them the most
EL PASO, Texas - Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization working to make the lives of children in need a little more comfortable, one bed at a time. "We'll be looking for people generally who can't afford a bed, a child sleeping on the floor, two children that are too big to sleep on a twin bed, trying to sleep on that at night," said Brian Carter, president of the El Paso chapter.
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
