CMT Premiere: Valerie Ponzio Shares Latin Culture, Love of Hometown El Paso in New Music Video “Just a Bordertown”

With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO