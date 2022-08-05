ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

CMT Premiere: Valerie Ponzio Shares Latin Culture, Love of Hometown El Paso in New Music Video “Just a Bordertown”

By Cindy Watts
CMT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 2

95.5 KLAQ

How Did We Miss Felipe Esparza’s Love Letter To El Paso

We love whenever we see returning bands & comedians come to town. Names like Gabriel Iglesias, Willie Barcena & Felipe Esparza are some names that always draw a crowd when they come back to town. Felipe especially, he's always a hit when he appears on the Buzz Adams Morning Show & when he performs in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
police1.com

Listen: Police officer-turned-country music singer adds Latin twist to genre

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Frank Ray loved being a police officer with the Las Cruces (N.M.) Police Department, but he always dreamed of becoming a country singer. That dream became a reality for Ray at 33 years old when he took off the uniform after a decade in policing and grabbed a microphone to add a Latin twist to today’s country music genre.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso philanthropist dies

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
EL PASO, TX
NewsTalk 1290

El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now

It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso

With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces

Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
EL PASO, TX
americasvoice.org

Mario Carrillo of America’s Voice in the Austin American-Statesman: “GOP Campaigns On the Rhetoric That Led to El Paso Carnage”

GOP Candidates and Elected Officials Are Embracing Same Deadly “Invasion” Lies as the El Paso Shooter. Washington, DC – Mario Carrillo, Texas-based Campaigns Director for America’s Voice, has a new op-ed in the Austin American-Statesman highlighting how Republican candidates and elected officials like Gov. Greg Abbott are embracing the same “invasion” lies as the El Paso shooter, who three years ago this week killed 23 people at a Walmart.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building beds for the kids who need them the most

EL PASO, Texas - Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization working to make the lives of children in need a little more comfortable, one bed at a time. "We'll be looking for people generally who can't afford a bed, a child sleeping on the floor, two children that are too big to sleep on a twin bed, trying to sleep on that at night," said Brian Carter, president of the El Paso chapter.
EL PASO, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.

While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
EL PASO, TX

