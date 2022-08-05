6 takeaways from Thursday's practice at Bengals training camp

Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice keeps entertaining if nothing else.

Thursday, there were notable roster battles going down, some standout performances, some not-so-great ones, at least one notable injury and even a few surprises.

There was also Joe Burrow on a cart running “sprints” with his teammates.

While we’re still a long way from the team assembling a final roster or figuring out anything final about a few of the notable position battles, the preseason opener against Arizona on Friday, Aug. 12 looms large.

Before then, the team should have Joe Burrow back under center practicing and things should even out a bit.

Defensive dominance

You know it was a bad day for the offense when the unit has to run gassers after practice. Coaches said that was specific to the red-zone section of practice, but it might as well have applied to the whole day.

Yes, Joe Burrow’s not back there under center right now, but the offensive line continues to struggle against the elite defensive front. It’s not overly concerning as new linemen try to adapt, but it was probably the ugliest day of camp so far.

Dax Hill getting his shot (and Chase in the slot)

First-rounder Dax Hill is getting every chance to learn on the fly with Jessie Bates out. He’s taking snaps all over the field and even manning up against Ja’Marr Chase in the slot.

Hill’s going to see usage all over the defense as a rookie and these reps are invaluable. As for Chase, coaches have said they want to roll him out in the slot more for mismatches, so he’s putting that work in early in camp.

Drew Sample injury

No word on the severity of Sample’s injury yet, but the former second-rounder went down with what appeared to be a leg injury and left the field on a cart. That cart might merely be for precautionary reasons, but any absence by Sample really gives names like Mitchell Wilcox, Thaddeus Moss and Scotty Washington a chance to prove they belong.

O-line concern

It’s not time to panic about the offensive line yet. There are three new starters, one of which hasn’t even played yet (La’el Collins) and the unit has to deal with elite terrors like D.J. Reader and Trey Hendrickson.

Still, line coach Frank Pollack shouldn’t have to be audibly livid with his unit because of so many flags and false starts, either. It’s a messy situation the team will aim to clear up in the coming days.

Undrafted of note

With Eli Apple nursing a minor injury, it was undrafted Allan George — not second-round rookie Cam Taylor-Britt — getting work with the ones at the boundary cornerback spot.

While coordinator Lou Anarumo said it wasn’t a big deal, it’s pretty notable that CTB was regulated to running with the second team. Some of his flashes so far have suggested he could eat into Apple’s snaps in the base defense, so perhaps this was really just throwing George into the fire early because he’s shown some promise.

Evan McPherson can't be stopped

McPherson was just doing McPherson things again, hitting all six of his attempts on the day, including four from 50 or more yards.

Not bad for the guy who hit that 65-yard field goal to end the special event at Paul Brown Stadium.