Oak Fire: All evacuation orders and fire advisements lifted, roads open as containment reaches 94%

Crews are inching closer to full containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE reports there was no growth on the fire overnight, and containment increased to 94%.

The wildfire has scorched 19,244 acres since it first sparked on the afternoon of Friday, July 22.

As full containment nears, officials lifted all evacuation orders and fire advisements in the area Thursday afternoon.

All roads are back open.

CAL FIRE reports 127 houses have been destroyed, along with 66 outbuildings.

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.

Governor Newsom secured federal funding to keep resources and firefighters moving in.

An evacuation center that was set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School is officially closed.

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)