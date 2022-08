Lollapalooza Security Guard Accused of Faking Gun Threat to ‘Leave Work Early’

The actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of alleged incidents involving the embattled star of The Flash. In a police report published on Monday, Vermont state police said they had responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on 1 May and alleged several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners were not present. After police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses, Miller was located and charged shortly before midnight on Sunday.

