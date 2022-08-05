Space-Time Colonialism: Alaska’s Indigenous and Asian Entanglements

Read on www.ktoo.org
Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Shoshana Gungurstein is actually Hollywood actress Shoshanna Chagall
Shoshana Gungurstein is one of nineteen U.S. Senate candidates running in the August 16 open primary, facing off against incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Anchorage residents have seen Gungurstein’s small, colorful signs pop up on numerous roadsides and medians. She fielded a float in the Fourth of July parade in Juneau, a U-Haul with signs at the State Fair in Haines, and a vehicle at the Bear Paw Festival. Gungurstein elicited cheers at a pro-choice rally in Juneau, and is currently running ads on Must Read Alaska and the Alaska Landmine. Gungurstein, who is running as an Independent, has reported significant fundraising and is actively campaigning.
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
9 Foods You Must Experience In Alaska And Where To Find Them
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Alaska can conjure images of glaciers, the northern lights, and maybe moose, but cuisine might not cross your mind when thinking of the Great Land. Truth be told, Alaska has a host of must-try local dishes. From wild-caught seafood fresh from the North Pacific Ocean and wild berries grown in rich glacial soils to the distinctive taste of reindeer, Alaska has several local delicacies. TravelAwaits contributors Heide Brandes and Meryl Pearlstein tell us all about their favorite Alaska foods and where to find them while in Anchorage.
U.S. Senate candidate Shoshana Gungurstein an actress? Is she a fake candidate?
One week before the Alaska Primary election, candidate Shoshana Gungurstein has been exposed as probably a fake candidate, but one who is most certainly on the ballot for U.S. Senate, along with 18 others, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Gungurstein’s real name appears to be Shoshana Chagall, a Hollywood actress with a long list of credits in fantasy films.
David Sedaris on Alaska, land of eagles and no neckties
I always thought I'd know who I got my COVID from, but in the end I have no idea. Someone in Alaska, I'm guessing. And that's OK. If you've never been, you should, if only for the wildlife. One afternoon in Kodiak a pilot offered to take me up in...
Alaska Native Free Courses
With the new school year right around the corner, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District officials are saying they are using lessons learned from last year, a tough one for the district. 2 dead in Fairbanks shooting early Sunday. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant. Updated: Aug....
Alaska fair cancels poultry exhibits amid bird flu concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials with the Alaska State Fair have decided against the usual array of poultry exhibits this year amid concerns about the avian flu. Fair CEO Jerome Hertel says officials believed it was best “to err on the side of caution.”. The Anchorage Daily News...
Containership Leaking Lubricant in Alaska
A U.S.-registered containership is reportedly leaking lubricant into the water near Anchorage, Alaska. On Thursday evening, personnel at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center received a notification that the 645-foot Maunalei was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska. The vessel, owned by Matson, Inc., was...
Illegally dumped fish waste could lead to bears and fines, warns Fish and Game
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer is a popular time to be out on the water in Alaska with so many looking to fill freezers with fish ahead of the colder seasons. But, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is warning that it could cost fishermen for not discarding fish waste legally.
Juneau woman showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian’s website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska. At first, police told the family the death was suspicious. Then they told the...
The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates
Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)
Nevada man rescued off Sheep Mountain in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A hiker was successfully rescued Friday after not returning home from a hike Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report that Connor Beckman of Nevada had not returned home Thursday afternoon from a hike up Mount Roberts and Sheep Mountain. According to the...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing...
Bird flu concerns mean there will be no chickens, turkey, geese or ducks at the Alaska State Fair
There will be no chickens, turkeys, geese or ducks on display at this year’s Alaska State Fair in Palmer due to concerns about spreading bird flu, organizers announced on Thursday. “This was a difficult decision for the Fair to make, but after evaluating the risks and benefits, and listening...
Softball players showed up and showed out at the Great Alaska Showcase
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Normally, an Alaskan athlete would have to go out of state to meet with college coaches, but the Great Alaska Showcase turns that around and has the coaches come to Alaska. 165 softball players from all over Alaska, including Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Delta, The Mat-Su, Fairbanks,...
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
Inside Passage Electric Cooperative shares projects
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Jodi Mitchell was a guest on Capital Chat Tuesday to talk about IPEC. Jodi Mitchell is the Chief Executive Officer at Inside Passage Electric Cooperative (IPEC). She talked about IPEC's mission. "Our mission is to provide safe reliable electricity at the lowest responsible cost. By responsible...
Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oklahoma man was fined in Nome District Court after illegally harvesting a musk ox near Kotzebue in March 2020. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 56-year-old Paul Dewitt Atkins — an outdoor writer and pro staffer — illegally harvested a musk ox while claiming residency in both Alaska and Oklahoma.
Readers respond: Racism, not rural Oregon, is issue
Recently, gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson responded to a report that supporters attending one of her campaign events were wearing T-shirts showing a Confederate flag.(“Oregon governor candidates debate in first clash among Betsy Johnson, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek,” (July 29). The Confederate flag is an affront to all...
Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
