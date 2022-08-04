Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive for adoption at Lynchburg Humane Society

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A few of the 4,000 rescued beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. are going to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FCAS). The animal shelter said they are welcoming 16 beagles into their facility Monday afternoon. FCAS expects to receive more beagles in the coming months.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO