buckinghamshirelive.com

Free breakfast giveaway in Sainsbury's latest 'five a day' campaign

More than 25 million adults in the UK are not getting enough fruit and veg in their diet. New data reveals that the average person consumes 3.25 portions of fruit and veg a day – just 65 per cent of the five-a-day target. The research, commissioned by Sainsbury’s and...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's offering popular burger for just 99p on Monday

McDonald’s is dishing out two of its favourite offerings for less in cut-priced deals this Monday (August 8). The fast food giant is offering the reductions for anyone ordering via the McDonald's app. The app users can enjoy the first deal of the day from 5am and tuck into...
