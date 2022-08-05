Read on www.buckinghamshirelive.com
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda criticised for bright yellow 'poverty marking' packaging on new range
Asda has been criticised for the design of packaging on its new low-cost range as shoppers will be filling their baskets and trolleys with bright yellow 'poverty markers'. Asda has replaced its Smart Price range - in mostly white packaging - with bright yellow Just Essentials. The supermarket says it...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Free breakfast giveaway in Sainsbury's latest 'five a day' campaign
More than 25 million adults in the UK are not getting enough fruit and veg in their diet. New data reveals that the average person consumes 3.25 portions of fruit and veg a day – just 65 per cent of the five-a-day target. The research, commissioned by Sainsbury’s and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's offering popular burger for just 99p on Monday
McDonald’s is dishing out two of its favourite offerings for less in cut-priced deals this Monday (August 8). The fast food giant is offering the reductions for anyone ordering via the McDonald's app. The app users can enjoy the first deal of the day from 5am and tuck into...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Currys giving shoppers £5 voucher in exchange for old, broken, or unused tech
Currys is bringing back its 'Cash for Trash' campaign to help Brits get rid of unwanted tech. Old, broken or unwanted items can be taken to store and exchanged for a £5 voucher off another piece of kit. Cash for Trash first ran during March. It saw Currys collecting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chiltern pub's 'poor' hygiene rating reversed after inspector swaps one-star verdict for five
A Buckinghamshire pub that was told to improve food safety standards and handed a one-star food hygiene rating is celebrating after earning five stars just days later. Management at The Full Moon in Little Kingshill said the "poor" rating "doesn't reflect" the quality of the pub's chef and food. Located...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Testing burger patties from Asda, Iceland and Marks and Spencer
We're already hurtling through August which means we haven't got long left before the summer ends. As much of the nation is enjoying a heatwave there's no better time to fire up a barbecue. Burgers are always a great option for an al fresco summer meal, they are quick to...
Comments / 0