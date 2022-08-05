ROME—In a move that many will consider in good taste, American pizza maker Domino’s is closing the last of its 29 branches in Italy after a dismal appearance on the Italy’s rather hard-to-beat food scene. Twitter applauded the news with one user summing it up: “went all the way to Italy to taste a slice of Domino's #SaidNoOneEver.” Another bid farewell: “Goodbye, please never come back with your atrocious imitations of pizza: we don’t need them, we have the real deal, we invented it!”The Daily Beast predicted this fiasco when the American pie maker first opened, scoffing at the...

RESTAURANTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO