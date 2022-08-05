Liberty Hill Public Library to build new building in Lions Foundation Park

Read on www.inforney.com
$60M senior living community under development in San Marcos
The 275,000-square-foot project is expected to take two years to finish.
Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos
Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
Deli Zioso now open at former Long Island Deli location in Round Rock
Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
mycanyonlake.com
Firefighters Hoping for 100% Containment of 1,210-Acre Smoke Rider Fire by Sunday
Blanco County’s Office of Emergency Management said a thunderstorm Saturday brought much-needed moisture to some but not all parts of the 1,210-acre Smoke Rider Fire, and lightning slowed operations. “Overall, crews worked really hard today to bring the containment of the Smoke Rider Fire up to 90%,” officials said...
CBS Austin
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
Austin nonprofit launches CDL refugee training program
This summer, Austin-based nonprofit Global Impact Initiative launched an online CDL exam preparation course that incorporates ESL instruction, so students can become proficient in English and eligible to sit for the written exam.
fox7austin.com
Low water levels close boat docks at Jones Brothers Park
JONESTOWN, Texas - As the drought continues, water levels at local lakes continue to drop. At Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown, all boat docks are closed because the shoreline isn't safe. Only Boat Ramp No. 3 is open. Not a lot of people were at the lake Sunday afternoon. "It’s...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
ktswblog.net
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
KVUE
Austin ISD gives update on school security at 'Back-to-School Bash'
AUSTIN, Texas — Many students across Central Texas have just one week left until they go back to school. Austin ISD and the City of Austin hosted a “Back-to-School Bash" on Saturday. The event featured school supplies, free haircuts, dental kits, eye exams, COVID-19 vaccinations, door prizes and...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)
Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
