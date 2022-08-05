ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Bid farewell to summer at the zoo, Old Cowtown

By Alexis Jungman
 3 days ago
abc17news.com

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant Revisited

One of the most requested restaurants for a revisited review recently has been Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant. The eatery is in a busy area of town on 2330 N. Maize Road, but kind of tucked away towards the back. It’s not the most visible place if you’re driving down Maize, but definitely worth a stop if you’re in the area.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof

Park City, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas continues to see triple-digit temperatures, one Park City man says part of his roof melted due to the intense heat. Homeowner, Gary Cornelison, went outside to cook Saturday when he noticed his roof looked different than usual. Cornelison said, “I came outside to...
PARK CITY, KS
adastraradio.com

Public Invited to Celebrate Hutchinson Day at Time Capsule Ceremony

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In commemoration of the Sesquicentennial anniversary of the City’s incorporation, August 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for an historic time capsule ceremony. Festivities will begin at 10:00 AM outside City Hall for the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bite Size News 8/6/22: Peachfest winner, Leaf Teahouse reopens, and more

ReBorn boutique & marketplace (a.k.a. Blood Orchards) hosted their annual Peachfest event. It brought together many food trucks who were tasked with creating a dish utilizing peaches. There were many delicious treats from Busy B’s, Funky Monkey Munchies, Big B’s Beef and others, but in the end it was Smokin Diner who won with their pulled pork sandwich with peach slaw.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat

A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat. Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.
WICHITA, KS
1011now.com

Kansas man drowns in lake near Genoa

Genoa, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kansas man is dead after drowning in a lake near Genoa Saturday. Around 1:23 p.m. Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff’s Office and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the victim had been swimming 100 feet from the shore when witnesses heard him call for help, then vanish under the water. The victim was last seen approximately 12 minutes before first responders arrived on scene.
GENOA, NE
KWCH.com

Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita as the victim of a fatality vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred in the 5800 block of S. Broadway on Friday. Friday Evening: A man in his 50s died from his injuries...

