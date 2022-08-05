What to do in Wichita this weekend: Bid farewell to summer at the zoo, Old Cowtown

Read on www.aol.com
abc17news.com
Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
Tomatoes looking sad this year? You’re not alone. Here’s what to do and when to do it
Are you yet to enjoy the perfect BLT this year due to the challenging tomato crops around Wichita? There’s hope yet this year, experts say.
wichitabyeb.com
Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant Revisited
One of the most requested restaurants for a revisited review recently has been Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant. The eatery is in a busy area of town on 2330 N. Maize Road, but kind of tucked away towards the back. It’s not the most visible place if you’re driving down Maize, but definitely worth a stop if you’re in the area.
KWCH.com
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Park City, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas continues to see triple-digit temperatures, one Park City man says part of his roof melted due to the intense heat. Homeowner, Gary Cornelison, went outside to cook Saturday when he noticed his roof looked different than usual. Cornelison said, “I came outside to...
Who let the dogs out? Valley Center Animal League hosts End of Summer Pooch Plunge
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Who let the dogs out? Pups took over the pool at Valley Center Animal League‘s End of Summer Pooch Plunge Sunday evening. From 6 to 8 p.m., dogs were able to a dip at the Valley Center Pool, 255 E Allen St, to celebrate the last open day of the […]
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Museum of World Treasures celebrating customer appreciation day Saturday with $5 entry
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Museum of World Treasures is celebrating customer appreciation day on Saturday, Aug. 6. Each guest can enter the Museum for $5, plus tax. Along with entry, guests can also enjoy crafts and activities, learning opportunities with staff and more. Customer appreciation day also includes the special chance to: Attend a […]
adastraradio.com
Public Invited to Celebrate Hutchinson Day at Time Capsule Ceremony
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In commemoration of the Sesquicentennial anniversary of the City’s incorporation, August 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for an historic time capsule ceremony. Festivities will begin at 10:00 AM outside City Hall for the...
wichitabyeb.com
Bite Size News 8/6/22: Peachfest winner, Leaf Teahouse reopens, and more
ReBorn boutique & marketplace (a.k.a. Blood Orchards) hosted their annual Peachfest event. It brought together many food trucks who were tasked with creating a dish utilizing peaches. There were many delicious treats from Busy B’s, Funky Monkey Munchies, Big B’s Beef and others, but in the end it was Smokin Diner who won with their pulled pork sandwich with peach slaw.
KWCH.com
Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
kmuw.org
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
KAKE TV
‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat
A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
KWCH.com
Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat. Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.
KAKE TV
When will Topgolf open? Here's a bird's-eye view of the construction progress
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "It's exciting for sure. I think it'll bring a lot of fun times over here and everything," said Kinley Swenson. The view from Swenson's apartment near Greenwich and K96 is much different than it used to be. Giant poles now tower over her at what will soon be Wichita's first ever Topgolf.
1011now.com
Kansas man drowns in lake near Genoa
Genoa, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kansas man is dead after drowning in a lake near Genoa Saturday. Around 1:23 p.m. Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff’s Office and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the victim had been swimming 100 feet from the shore when witnesses heard him call for help, then vanish under the water. The victim was last seen approximately 12 minutes before first responders arrived on scene.
KWCH.com
Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita as the victim of a fatality vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred in the 5800 block of S. Broadway on Friday. Friday Evening: A man in his 50s died from his injuries...
