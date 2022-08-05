ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana’s Drunk Tweets May Just Be the Absolute Best Ever

One can only assume drunken tweets will follow a long night of debauchery. Trust me, in my college days, I was there. So, I can say from experience that Montana's got some of the funniest and most amazing drunk tweets in the country. We like to have fun here in Big Sky Country, and I think these tweets sum up our enjoyment really well.
The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods

Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
Montana Made Vendors Enjoy a Chef Showcase at Montana Food and Beverage Show ’22

Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time

Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
Rapid Increase in Hoot Owl Fishing Restrictions in Montana

There are 14 rivers on the list now, a meteoric rise from just a week ago. Montana anglers, including those who love the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers, need to keep a close watch on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Waterbody Restriction notices. FWP tries to post updates four times a day.
Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?

I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year

We reached out to former Montana Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his hay,...
Montana Hack: Loud Heavy Metal Music is Mountain Lion Repellent

Here in the west, we are no strangers to wild predators. As the population of humans continues to grow, we are slowly encroaching on wild habitats. Take mountain lions for example. Just recently we heard of a mountain lion breaking into a Great Falls home. Not some off grid home, or country ranch house. We are talking a family home inside the city limits of Great Falls. Getting a little too close for comfort. The large cat was located under the house's deck. When Montana FWP tried to capture the cat, it escaped into the family's basement. Game Wardens tranquilized the mountain lion and inevitably were forced to euthanize it.
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!

The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
Montana – Is It Time To Delete TikTok

If social media has taught us anything (besides human beings can exhibit the most horrible behaviors on it while hiding in anonymity) its that it is social. It's brought the world closer together, whether you have Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, a dating app, Twitter, Snapchat, etc. But the least obscure...
Montana Senators Come Through For Veterans

On August 2nd, Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines voted along with 84 other senators to pass bipartisan legislation to expand VA medical care for US military veterans who had been exposed to "burn pits" while serving overseas in combat zones. Senator Tester, who serves as the Chairman of...
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake

The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
