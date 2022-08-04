Tim Scott defends Murkowski endorsement amid blowback from the right: ‘I like to win’

Read on foxwilmington.com
Related
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
FBI agents organization defends work after search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home - live updates
The FBI Agents Association defended the agency's work against GOP claims that its search of Donald Trump's home were politically motivated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont to choose candidates for Senate, US House, governor
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont voters will choose candidates Tuesday to fill a seat in the U.S. Senate that has been occupied since 1975 by retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, the last of Congress’s so-called Watergate babies, elected after the resignation of former President Richard Nixon. The...
Comments / 0