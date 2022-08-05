When to expect heavy rain and thunder

Read on fox8.com
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rainy start to Monday: How long will it last?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Humidity is high this morning. A warm front is moving through early with widespread rain/few storms before 10 a.m. Some showers will be heavy. Otherwise coverage later today will be scattered at best (40% coverage) with breaks of sunshine. Today’s futurecast: Afternoon rain/storm coverage around...
whbc.com
Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
Severe storm aftermath: Floods swept through parts of Northeast Ohio; Thousands currently without power
CLEVELAND — Severe weather broke through Northeast Ohio on Monday evening, causing issues ranging from flooding to power outages across the area. As of 11:30 p.m., over 6,000 FirstEnergy customers were without electricity in Northeast Ohio. The largest concentration of power outages is in Cuyahoga County (3,963). SUBSCRIBE: Get...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight: Very muggy, early storm, very mild with lows in the low-mid 70s. Monday: Humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s. Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: More rounds of rain, storms then a pattern change
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tropical air mass remains in place. High temperatures today in the 80s. A cold front will be tracking through tonight. Another round of rain and thunderstorms. The rain will be ending fairly early Tuesday. We gradually turn less humid and cooler air coming in. Temperatures...
Flash Flood Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties night
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Lorain and Cuyahoga counties until 11:15 p.m. Monday night.
Week ahead: Heat, rain sticking around
Sunday will be even hotter reaching highs around 90° with near 100° heat indices.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
NE Ohio counties under flash flood warnings, advisories
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers and storms will continue tonight with gusty conditions and the chance to put down even more rain. All severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 11:15 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 8, 2022
Hot and humid conditions continue through the first part of the week. This pattern will yield some precipitation over the next few days. Today a large part of the state stays dry with sunshine and high humidity. However, we will see a few showers in the northern third of the state, from US 30 northward. They will not be that impressive and will generally have a minor coverage area. NW Ohio has the best chance today. Tonight through tomorrow and Wednesday, showers and storms work through the rest of the state. Wednesday will clear from NW to southeast, with only far southern and eastern counties holding onto precipitation into late afternoon Wednesday. All told, the next 3 days precipitation adds up to .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the rain potential and scope.
WTRF
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
Thousands without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power as showers and gusty storms move through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
cleveland19.com
‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
Timing on afternoon showers and storms
Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along the slow moving front. Expect 50-70 percent of the area to receive additional rain/thunder in the afternoon and evening.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Athletes are warming up for Tri CLE Rock Roll Run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The triathlon is back in Cleveland this year and racers will have the city skyline for a backdrop. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with athletes training for the Tri CLE Rock Roll Run. This event will challenge swimmers, bikers and runners in a variety of ability levels and race coordinators are thrilled to bring back world-class racing back to the city of Cleveland.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
WIBC.com
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
Body of missing Lakewood man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
