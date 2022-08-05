ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

When to expect heavy rain and thunder

By Scott Sabol
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rainy start to Monday: How long will it last?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Humidity is high this morning. A warm front is moving through early with widespread rain/few storms before 10 a.m. Some showers will be heavy. Otherwise coverage later today will be scattered at best (40% coverage) with breaks of sunshine. Today’s futurecast: Afternoon rain/storm coverage around...
whbc.com

Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: More rounds of rain, storms then a pattern change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tropical air mass remains in place. High temperatures today in the 80s. A cold front will be tracking through tonight. Another round of rain and thunderstorms. The rain will be ending fairly early Tuesday. We gradually turn less humid and cooler air coming in. Temperatures...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

NE Ohio counties under flash flood warnings, advisories

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers and storms will continue tonight with gusty conditions and the chance to put down even more rain. All severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 11:15 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued...
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 8, 2022

Hot and humid conditions continue through the first part of the week. This pattern will yield some precipitation over the next few days. Today a large part of the state stays dry with sunshine and high humidity. However, we will see a few showers in the northern third of the state, from US 30 northward. They will not be that impressive and will generally have a minor coverage area. NW Ohio has the best chance today. Tonight through tomorrow and Wednesday, showers and storms work through the rest of the state. Wednesday will clear from NW to southeast, with only far southern and eastern counties holding onto precipitation into late afternoon Wednesday. All told, the next 3 days precipitation adds up to .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the rain potential and scope.
WTRF

Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
cleveland19.com

‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
