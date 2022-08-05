ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

NEW: Lawsuit over teen’s death focuses on Knoxville police

The loved ones of a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death in a school restroom have streamlined their federal lawsuit to exclusively target the Knoxville Police Department for mistakes that allegedly led to the boy’s death. Anthony Thompson Jr. died on April 12, 2021, during an armed confrontation...
Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Deery Street when a homeowner called saying she had seen two people trying to burglarize...
Knoxville Police Charge a Man with Vehicular Homicide and DUI after Two Pedestrians were Hit, One Died

Knoxville Police say a man is charged with vehicular homicide after two pedestrians are hit on North Broadway. It happened Saturday night near Grainger Avenue. Police say 43-year-old Kenyan Warren was driving on Broadway towards the exit to Hall of Fame Drive when he struck two pedestrians who were crossing, a man and woman. The female victim did not survive her injuries.
BREAKING: Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox

An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
Jacksboro woman stabbed during mobile crisis service in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was stabbed Friday, Aug. 5 after attempting to provide mobile crisis services by transferring a man to the Tennova Hospital. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was contacted by Cameron Jones, 40, of LaFollette so that she could drive him to Tennova Hospital. According...
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident

Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg

Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
Police ID stabbing victim

Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
Investigation leads to unlawful imprisonment, rape charges

On Wednesday July 13, 2022, Bell County Deputy Austin Poindexter was dispatched to a Stone Creek Drive residence in Middlesboro in response to a reported rape. The call came a short time after the woman returned to her home unexpectedly after being reported missing for three days. Middlesboro Police had been at the home investigating the disappearance when she showed up, but she did not say what had happened to her.
