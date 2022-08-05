Read on www.hardknoxwire.com
supertalk929.com
Report: Social gathering turns tense when Hawkins County man pulls weapon after he’s told ‘no more Fireball’
A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office incident report says a domestic fight over alcohol grew into a tense situation where the suspect pulled a gun and threatened to kill everyone at the gathering at the Mooresburg boat ramp. James Tyler Holzworth, 32, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Lawsuit over teen’s death focuses on Knoxville police
The loved ones of a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death in a school restroom have streamlined their federal lawsuit to exclusively target the Knoxville Police Department for mistakes that allegedly led to the boy’s death. Anthony Thompson Jr. died on April 12, 2021, during an armed confrontation...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Deery Street when a homeowner called saying she had seen two people trying to burglarize...
KPD: Man arrested after attempting to break into cars in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested after attempting to break into two cars in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to Deery Street around 9:30 p.m. after a homeowner saw two people trying to break into her two cars. The two suspects ran after the victim yelled at them, KPD said.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Charge a Man with Vehicular Homicide and DUI after Two Pedestrians were Hit, One Died
Knoxville Police say a man is charged with vehicular homicide after two pedestrians are hit on North Broadway. It happened Saturday night near Grainger Avenue. Police say 43-year-old Kenyan Warren was driving on Broadway towards the exit to Hall of Fame Drive when he struck two pedestrians who were crossing, a man and woman. The female victim did not survive her injuries.
hardknoxwire.com
BREAKING: Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox
An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
WATE
Jacksboro woman stabbed during mobile crisis service in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was stabbed Friday, Aug. 5 after attempting to provide mobile crisis services by transferring a man to the Tennova Hospital. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was contacted by Cameron Jones, 40, of LaFollette so that she could drive him to Tennova Hospital. According...
WYSH AM 1380
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
wvlt.tv
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season. Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood. Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and Saturdays. THP investigating after...
wvlt.tv
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
Campbell County Sheriff's Office employee in stable condition after being stabbed several times
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A Campbell County Sheriff's Office administrative employee was stabbed by a man on Friday night, according to an affidavit from the General Session Court of Campbell County. 54-year-old Angela Worley was "sliced" neck and stabbed in the chest and left arm by 40-year-old Cameron Jones, the...
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg
Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace dies
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
hardknoxwire.com
Police ID stabbing victim
Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
middlesboronews.com
Investigation leads to unlawful imprisonment, rape charges
On Wednesday July 13, 2022, Bell County Deputy Austin Poindexter was dispatched to a Stone Creek Drive residence in Middlesboro in response to a reported rape. The call came a short time after the woman returned to her home unexpectedly after being reported missing for three days. Middlesboro Police had been at the home investigating the disappearance when she showed up, but she did not say what had happened to her.
‘We don’t have that happen here’: Campbell County sheriff shocked amid discovery of murder-suicide
The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation as well as the Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which four people died.
WATE
One dead after car hits person on North Broadway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
