Read on advancemonticellonian.com
Related
advancemonticellonian.com
Seat Sponsorships for the 2022 UAM Football and Volleyball Seasons
The University of Arkansas at Monticello is pleased to announce the return of seat sponsorships after the incredible support during the 2021-2022 athletic year. UAM alumni, families, fans, and friends will have a chance to be a part of Boll Weevil history during the 2022 UAM football and volleyball seasons, as the sponsorships directly benefit the UAM All-Athletic Performance Center Campaign.
Comments / 0