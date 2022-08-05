The University of Arkansas at Monticello is pleased to announce the return of seat sponsorships after the incredible support during the 2021-2022 athletic year. UAM alumni, families, fans, and friends will have a chance to be a part of Boll Weevil history during the 2022 UAM football and volleyball seasons, as the sponsorships directly benefit the UAM All-Athletic Performance Center Campaign.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO