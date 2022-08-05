The Farm Winery 2018 Old Union Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles Willow Creek District)

Read on www.winemag.com
Pismo Beach holds its Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves
Pismo Beach holds its Art in the Park at Dinosaur Beach.
East Coast fitness celebrity coming to Avocado Margarita Festival
Event will feature satellite stage events at Morro Rock. – The Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce has announced that as part of their reimagined and rebranded 2022 Avocado Margarita Food and Drink Festival, held Friday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept 11, the event will feature satellite stage events at Morro Rock.
New steakhouse opens in downtown Paso Robles
Hemingway’s Steakhouse boasts a 1920s vibe and extensive menu. – Inspired by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, the newest eatery to open in downtown Paso Robles has quickly forged a name for itself as the place to be for an exceptional dining experience. Hemingway’s Steakhouse, with an interior lending itself to a 1920s vibe, boasts a delectable food and beverage menu sure to appeal to every appetite.
Highway 1 to Big Sur named one of California’s 4 best road trips
“With its stunning ocean views, beautiful beaches, and quaint small towns, a drive down California’s Highway 1 is an unforgettable experience,” worldatlas.com says.
Black bear caught on camera at Pismo Preserve. See photos of wild animals spotted there
Cameras are set up at places “where wildlife can go about their lives without human disturbances.”
The Exploration Discovery Center celebrates its one year anniversary
The non-profit Exploration Discovery Center celebrates its one-year anniversary.
Renting in SLO County? Here’s a look at the latest prices for apartments
Rent.com released new data on the prices for everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments.
Local Boxer Becomes Golden Gloves State Champion
ATASCADERO — The California State Golden Gloves has a new champion, and he hails from Atascadero. On July 23 and 24 at McLane High School in Fresno, local boxer JJ Subia competed in the amateur boxing competition and beat out both the Northern and Southern California champions in the 125-pound weight class, becoming the California State Champion.
Housing costs slightly drop in Santa Maria, mortgage rates continue to be high due to inflation
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Realtors in Santa Maria are noticing a slight price drop in homes. However, they say mortgage rates are still high due to inflation. According to realtor Sandra Cervantes, the housing market is shifting. The average interest rate is under 5%, depending on someone's credit. Cervantes said last year, the rate is
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo Police reported a motor vehicle collision on Saturday night. According to the police department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Pacific and Beach at about 9:30 p.m. The area of [..]
Lompoc Record
Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria
Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
Atascadero arrest records for August 1 to 7
On August 1, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested at 6570 Morro Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On August 1, Robert Norman Kerst, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7380 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On August 1, Rayford Dee...
Powerline Sparks Fire Near Lake Nacimiento
PASO ROBLES — CalFire SLO firefighters responded to a fire near Lake Nacimiento this afternoon, Aug. 5, causing a wide-ranged power outage. A fallen power line reported at Running Deer Ranch along Gage Irving Road sparked a fire around 1:30 p.m. The fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County.
crimevoice.com
Trio sought in alleged grand theft at Cambria business
Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 7-22-22, Deputies responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man...
L.A. Weekly
Stephen James Kritz Dead, David Downs Arrested after DUI Collision on Tank Farm Road [San Luis Obispo, CA]
One Killed and One Arrested in Two-Car Crash near Santa Fe Road. The accident happened on July 30th, at around 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Tank Farm Road and Santa Fe Road. According to reports, a 2003 Volkswagen was headed west on Tank Farm Road, when a Chevrolet crossed...
Pioneer Valley High School welcomes Class of 2026 with their 13th annual Link Crew Freshmen Orientation
Pioneer Valley High School's 13th annual Link Crew Freshmen Orientation welcomed over 800 freshmen students for Class of 2026.
National rent average on the rise and Central Coast residents are feeling it
Nationwide, the average cost of rent for a three-bedroom unit rose nearly 15% when compared to 2021, according to a report by House Canary.
Temperatures could reach triple digits by Friday
– A warming trend is expected in Paso Robles this week, according to Weather Underground. High temperatures should start out in the mid-90s at the beginning of the week, climbing to an expected high of 100 by Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s, moving into the low 60s.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
