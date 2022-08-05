ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

The Farm Winery 2018 Old Union Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles Willow Creek District)

 4 days ago
Paso Robles Daily News

New steakhouse opens in downtown Paso Robles

Hemingway’s Steakhouse boasts a 1920s vibe and extensive menu. – Inspired by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, the newest eatery to open in downtown Paso Robles has quickly forged a name for itself as the place to be for an exceptional dining experience. Hemingway’s Steakhouse, with an interior lending itself to a 1920s vibe, boasts a delectable food and beverage menu sure to appeal to every appetite.
The Atascadero News

Local Boxer Becomes Golden Gloves State Champion

ATASCADERO — The California State Golden Gloves has a new champion, and he hails from Atascadero. On July 23 and 24 at McLane High School in Fresno, local boxer JJ Subia competed in the amateur boxing competition and beat out both the Northern and Southern California champions in the 125-pound weight class, becoming the California State Champion.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Cabernet Sauvignon#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Enthusiast
News Channel 3-12

Housing costs slightly drop in Santa Maria, mortgage rates continue to be high due to inflation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Realtors in Santa Maria are noticing a slight price drop in homes. However, they say mortgage rates are still high due to inflation.  According to realtor Sandra Cervantes, the housing market is shifting. The average interest rate is under 5%, depending on someone’s credit. Cervantes said last year, the rate is The post Housing costs slightly drop in Santa Maria, mortgage rates continue to be high due to inflation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria

Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
SANTA MARIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 1 to 7

On August 1, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested at 6570 Morro Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On August 1, Robert Norman Kerst, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7380 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On August 1, Rayford Dee...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Powerline Sparks Fire Near Lake Nacimiento

PASO ROBLES — CalFire SLO firefighters responded to a fire near Lake Nacimiento this afternoon, Aug. 5, causing a wide-ranged power outage. A fallen power line reported at Running Deer Ranch along Gage Irving Road sparked a fire around 1:30 p.m. The fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County.
PASO ROBLES, CA
crimevoice.com

Trio sought in alleged grand theft at Cambria business

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 7-22-22, Deputies responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man...
CAMBRIA, CA

